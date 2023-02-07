Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 05:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.1 feet on 11/08/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 23:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Franklin, Titus, Red River and Morris Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment nearby the river should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Thursday was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.5 feet on 05/01/1908. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
