WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
 2 days ago

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming matchup versus the Iowa State Cyclones

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7) host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3) Wednesday night with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. EST and broadcasting on ESPN2.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Cyclones and discussed guard Erik Stevenson's play, defensive effort, forward Mohamad Wague's development and more.

WATCH: Mohamed Wague Talks About His Transition to WVU

WATCH: Joe Toussaint Previews Iowa State

247Sports

Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU

On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU-Iowa State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) is back at home, facing yet another Top 15 opponent. This time around, it's No. 11 Iowa State. While the Mountaineers are on the second half of their conference schedule, this is the first time they will take on the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3) this year. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 9 Michigan in B1G Dual Finale

Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday to host No. 9 Michigan in the Pioneer Showdown. The meet is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. (CT). FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s dual will be televised...
IOWA CITY, IA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk

An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk. It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.
IOWA STATE
