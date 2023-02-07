WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming matchup versus the Iowa State Cyclones

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7) host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3) Wednesday night with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. EST and broadcasting on ESPN2.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Cyclones and discussed guard Erik Stevenson's play, defensive effort, forward Mohamad Wague's development and more.

