Bucks County, PA

9-Year-Old Boy from Bensalem Graduates High School, Looks Forward to Starting College

 2 days ago

The young boy is now looking to further his education at a good college.Photo byCBS Philadelphia

A boy from Bucks County has made history by graduating from high school at an extremely young age, and now he is looking at colleges. Staff reporters at CBS3 Philadelphia wrote about the recent graduate.

David Balogun, a nine-year-old from Bensalem, recently received his diploma from Harrisburg’s Reach Cyber Charter School after taking classes remotely.

The son of parents with advanced degrees, the young man has shown his intellectual gifts by being one of the youngest people to graduate from high school.

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” Balogun said.

After finishing a semester at Bucks County Community College, Balogun and his parents are now looking for a great college to enroll him in.

Concurrently, he is working on his black belt in martial arts.

“He’s a nine-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that’s beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding,” said Ronya Balogun, David’s mother.

Read more about Balogun’s academic career at CBS3 Philadelphia.

MOSCOW, ID
