ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Ardmore Psychologist on the Increasingly Vital Role of Friends: ‘Tell Them You Love Them’

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H49Yc_0kfXCSpF00
Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, Ardmore psychologist and relationship coach.Photo byAudacy.

Despite improvements in pandemic numbers, politics, and current events (Eagles!), mental health remains a steady concern. Amy Keller Laird’s MSN report on the value of friends in navigating current life included insights from an Ardmore expert.

Pandemic trends had devastating psychological effects worldwide. In addition to its physical harm, the health crisis increased instances of depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

These internal issues were then worsened by the external collapse of social circles, a particularly hard hit for women.

Jaime Zuckerman, Ardmore psychologist and relationship coach, explained.

“Women tend to relate to one another on a more emotional level,” she said. “They tend to share more of a common bond as women in society. They just get each other.”

Her recommendations on rekindling connections?

Reach out.

“Everyone shows and receives love and support differently,” she said. “It’s important to know how you and your friend seek support.

“Ask them how you can help. Tell them you’re here if they need you. Tell them you love them.

“Or just simply sit with them in silence.”

“Sometimes [reviving a friendship bond] something as simple as a card in the mail saying hello and [that] you’re thinking of them.”

More on the role of friends is at MSN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

The Most Impractical — and Hilarious — “Words of Wisdom” Philly Parents Have Heard

“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” … Right. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
AMBLER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Introduces Minimally Invasive Technology to Diagnose Lung Cancer

The hospital will now be able to utilize important technologies to detect cancer. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths. But when diagnosed at the earliest stage, known as stage IA-1, the average five-year survival rate is 92%, according to a study in the journal Chest. Time matters. The earlier a lung cancer is diagnosed, the better the treatment results and potential for a cure.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia

Spread Love t-shirts, sold to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Kid-Friendly Breakfast Places in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is home to many kid-friendly breakfast restaurants that are guaranteed to have something for everybody, including egg lovers, pancake fans, and much more, writes Hillary Moses Mohaupt for Mommy Poppins. Black-owned Booker’s in Cedar Park is open for brunch every day. Its menu is inspired by Southern specialties. It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy