Ardmore Psychologist on the Increasingly Vital Role of Friends: ‘Tell Them You Love Them’

Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, Ardmore psychologist and relationship coach. Photo by Audacy.

Despite improvements in pandemic numbers, politics, and current events ( Eagles !), mental health remains a steady concern. Amy Keller Laird’s MSN report on the value of friends in navigating current life included insights from an Ardmore expert.

Pandemic trends had devastating psychological effects worldwide. In addition to its physical harm, the health crisis increased instances of depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

These internal issues were then worsened by the external collapse of social circles, a particularly hard hit for women.

Jaime Zuckerman, Ardmore psychologist and relationship coach, explained.

“Women tend to relate to one another on a more emotional level,” she said. “They tend to share more of a common bond as women in society. They just get each other.”

Her recommendations on rekindling connections?

Reach out.

“Everyone shows and receives love and support differently,” she said. “It’s important to know how you and your friend seek support.

“Ask them how you can help. Tell them you’re here if they need you. Tell them you love them.

“Or just simply sit with them in silence.”

“Sometimes [reviving a friendship bond] something as simple as a card in the mail saying hello and [that] you’re thinking of them.”