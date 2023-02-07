ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status.

And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally.

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to play for a contender and essentially said that he would have no part in a Packers rebuild. That led to plenty of recruiting pitches from fans at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last weekend. But all that didn’t bring him any closer to a decision.

Instead, Rodgers is going to spend four straight days in darkness to help him contemplate his future. He’s calling it a “darkness retreat.”

Rodgers described the process during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that he has had friends who did darkness retreats and came away with “profound experiences.” Complete darkness, no music, no human interaction.

This is somewhat reminiscent of Rodgers crediting his ayahuasca experiences in South America for his MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers did say that he wouldn’t be locked in the dark home and could leave if he wants. But still, the darkness retreat sounds incredibly on brand for Rodgers who just about refuses to be normal.

NFL fans also had thoughts on this latest offseason plan from Rodgers.

Rich Hill
2d ago

If he wants to be in total darkness he should go to the Raiders he could play with a patch over both eyes he wouldn't be any worse.

Scott LeMay
2d ago

just amazing superbowl week and Rodgers is the only thing in the media. 5 years in a row. they act like he won 5 or 6 superbowls. has been a disappointment for last 10 years.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

