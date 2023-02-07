Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's first reactions say Kang is one of the "best MCU villains"
The first verdicts are slightly mixed on Marvel’s Phase 5 debut
Jonathan Majors: ‘Nothing Is More Diverse’ Than Playing Kang in MCU
Jonathan Majors wants to acknowledge just how notable his casting as Kang really is. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star prepares to take his villain character of Kang the Conqueror to deep places starting in the upcoming MCU installment kicking off the latest phase of the franchise. After appearing as a version of the character from another reality in Disney+ series “Loki,” Majors is now the “big bad” of the third “Ant-Man” film opposite Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. “Nothing is more diverse than the fact that the ‘big bad’ of the MCU is a young Black...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Wants a Wasp Solo Movie
The debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is right around the corner, fully kicking off Phase 5 of the storytelling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will take the adventures of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) into new territory, and while there's no ...
Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and more attended the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' world premiere. Here are the 16 best photos.
Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors and the rest of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" cast took to the red carpet for the world premiere on Monday night.
Jonathan Majors And Michael B. Jordan Sometimes Commiserate Over ‘Girl Troubles,’ And The Timeline There Is Interesting
Creed III's Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan's apparent discussions of "girl troubles" sound like they happened at a rather interesting point in time.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The MCU Phase 5 Opener
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to kick off the MCU's Phase 5. See the first reactions to the movie's screening.
Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years
"Rick and Morty" co-creator and the voice of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, has been in hot water over serious allegations of domestic violence charges made in 2020 but were recently reported to the public in January 2023. As a result, the comedian and actor severed ties with most of the projects he was involved in, including his video game studio Squanch Games, and the Hulu series "Solar Opposites," and "Koala Man." Most notably, however, Roiland was let go from "Rick and Morty," the show he co-created with Dan Harmon.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Important Kang Detail
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed what links all the Kang variants. iO9's Germain Lussier spoke to the MCU actor about his villainous debut as Kang the Conqueror in this film. But, the question of what makes this character tick came up and Majors offered a very thoughtful response. In those words ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo has Marvel fans convinced it’s the next ‘No Way Home’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially arriving next week, and following Monday’s red carpet premiere resulting in a wave of hugely positive first reactions, the hype has never been higher for the incoming threequel. And speaking of threequels, the latest promo to arrive for the movie is unveiling even more fresh footage that’s getting fans so excited they are going to so far as to compare it to the golden child of the MCU’s post-Endgame era — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Gizmodo
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The Multiverse Saga is about to kick into high gear. Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters, officially ushering in the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees our heroes, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) head to the quantum realm—where they’ll encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors), who may just be this Phase’s Thanos, considering his name is in the title of one of the eventual Avengers movies.
MCU descends on Westwood for new 'Ant-Man' premiere and 'The Wasp' flies in for some fun
Get ready! Some of your favorite characters from the MCU are returning to the superhero spotlight in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which hits theaters Feb. 17.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
Following James Gunn's DC Studios Presentation, There's A Fresh Update On Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2
Amidst a lot of recent reshuffling for Warner Bros.' DC movies, here's what's going on with the previously announced Constantine sequel.
Collider
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Movie Starts Filming Early Next Year, Says Director Matt Shakman
It will be a while before fans see Marvel's highly-anticipated iteration of the Fantastic Four, especially after it was delayed all the way to Valentine's Day 2025, but director Matt Shakman was able to give some insight as to when filming starts. Speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for his new Prime Video series The Consultant, the WandaVision helmer revealed that filming on the project kicks off “early next year” and that it'll be his priority going forward.
Ant-Man Writer Calls the MCU Quantum Realm "The Basement of the Multiverse"
In Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) described the Quantum Realm as "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity." Jeff Loveness, writer of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, likens the subatomic dimension to "the basement of the Multiverse" -- one that happens to be ...
