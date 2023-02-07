Read full article on original website
click orlando
Florida recreational pot constitutional amendment clears initial hurdle
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana have passed a preliminary hurdle to get on the 2024 ballot, submitting more than enough petition signatures to trigger a Florida Supreme Court review of the measure. The “Smart & Safe Florida” political...
Florida bill to set up Unauthorized Alien Transport Program passes first hurdle
(The Center Square) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal to transport foreign nationals out of Florida to sanctuary cities passed a key hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday. The Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved Senate Bill 6-B by a 14-6 margin that will authorize the state to procure contractors to transport foreign nationals around the United States through a specialized program. The bill will create the Unauthorized Alien...
Florida Senate permitless carry bill proposes expanding Parkland school safety moves
TALLAHASSEE — The Senate now has its version of a bill that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training — but unlike the House bill, this one includes several provisions aimed at continuing to make schools safer from shooters. The measure, filed Thursday...
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
Senate passes bill to name law enforcement scholarship after retired Sen. Karen Mayne
A potential scholarship for law enforcement officers was renamed in honor of longtime Democratic state Sen. Karen Mayne, who retired last month for health reasons.
Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Passes Key Hurdle in Florida
The "Smart & Safe Florida" political committee has submitted over 294,000 valid signatures in support of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana.
Democratic proposed ban on firearms in congressional committee room rejected by Republicans
The GOP-led House Natural Resources Committee had a contentious debate Wednesday over a proposed Democratic amendment to ban firearms from the hearing room. While Democrats argued that bringing firearms into the committee room was unnecessary and unsafe, Republicans successfully pushed back against this measure.
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee
Idaho’s Senate Education Committee introduced a bill modeled after Arizona’s universal education savings account program on Tuesday, with a stated price tag of $20 million in state funds, according to previous statements from legislators. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, is a member of the education committee and the bill’s sponsor. The legislation, titled “Freedom in Education […] The post Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Sens. Rick Scott, Tim Scott Resubmit Bill Similar to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Rick Scott of Florida joined fellow Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina to introduce the "Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their Kids Act", also known as the "PROTECT Kids Act", to protect parental rights and prevent school administrators from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents. Co-sponsors of the bill included Senators Mike Crapo of Idaho, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Marco Rubio of Florida.
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
WLBT
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county, and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
Bill Banning Tik-Tok on Government Devices Filed by Orlando - Area State Legislator
Florida's 2023 State Legislative Session doesn't officially commence until March 7, but newly-elected Florida House Representative Carolina Amesty, (R - Windermere), has already sponsored four bills.
GOP state lawmaker plans bill to override local residential lot restrictions, design standards in workforce housing quest
Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of local governments to regulate housing design […] The post GOP state lawmaker plans bill to override local residential lot restrictions, design standards in workforce housing quest appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Bill Requiring ‘Reasonable’ Rental Fees Clears Idaho Senate Committee
A new law that would require fees imposed on residential tenants to be reasonable and in an amount that is no greater than what was agreed to in a rental contract passed out of committee for amendments in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday. The members of the Senate Judiciary and...
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
WPFO
Committee approves bill to grant Indigenous people in Maine free access to state parks
AUGUSTA (WGME) — The Legislature’s Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry unanimously passed a bill to grant indigenous people free access to Maine state parks. Sen. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, sponsored bill LD 25, “An Act to Provide Indigenous Peoples Free Access to State Parks.”. "We must do...
