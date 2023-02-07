Ashton Kutcher got his first major acting role as Michael Kelson on "That '70s Show," and he quickly became one of the show's biggest breakout stars, going on to roles in movies like "Dude, Where's My Car" and "The Butterfly Effect. Apparently, some people who knew him saw this coming. In a 2018 interview with Kristian Harloff for Collider, co-star Kurtwood Smith said that he could see Kutcher was going to become successful when he worked with the young actor on "That '70s Show," saying, "I had had a number of years in the business, and Ashton hadn't, but he was so far ahead of me in terms of making use of his celebrity, and how to use it, and what to do with his life in the business. It was impressive."

