Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
Bryan Cranston makes Breaking Bad ‘retirement’ claim
Bryan Cranston has made an announcement regarding Breaking Bad.The actor played Walter White in the hit AMC series, and has returned as the character in several different spin-off projects.These include the sequel film El Camino, focused on Jesse Pinkman, the character played by Cranston’s co-star Aaron Paul, and prequel Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk. Cranston has also reprised the role for an SNL sketch as well as a tie-in adverts, a PopCorners-themed one of which will arrive during the Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February).However, according to the actor, this could very well be his last appearance as...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Complex
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Will Brendan Fraser be one of the rare Best Actor Oscar winners from a non-Best Picture nominee?
Brendan Fraser has been the Best Actor Oscar frontrunner the entire season for his performance in “The Whale” and remains the odds-on favorite to win. On the surface, this doesn’t seem surprising — it’s a baity, transformative turn — but anyone following this closely knows that his chances took a hit when “The Whale” was snubbed in Best Picture. If Fraser does take home the gold, he’ll be one of the few and far between Best Actor champs for a non-Best Picture nominee and the first in 13 years. The most recent one was Jeff Bridges, who prevailed for “Crazy Heart”...
Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years
"Rick and Morty" co-creator and the voice of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, has been in hot water over serious allegations of domestic violence charges made in 2020 but were recently reported to the public in January 2023. As a result, the comedian and actor severed ties with most of the projects he was involved in, including his video game studio Squanch Games, and the Hulu series "Solar Opposites," and "Koala Man." Most notably, however, Roiland was let go from "Rick and Morty," the show he co-created with Dan Harmon.
thedigitalfix.com
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul used to eat Breaking Bad’s blue meth
Bryan Cranston and his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul ate the fake blue meth that was used on the TV series. With Cranston and Paul as its leads, Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the greatest drama series of all time. The show follows their two characters Walter White...
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Nicole Kidman teams up with Jamie Lee Curtis to bring Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta to life
The screen icons are slated to executive produce the show, titled Kay Scarpetta, with Nicole starring in the title role and Jamie Lee, 64, starring as her sister Dorothy
Ashton Kutcher Swept Cheerios Before Landing His Role On That '70s Show
Ashton Kutcher got his first major acting role as Michael Kelson on "That '70s Show," and he quickly became one of the show's biggest breakout stars, going on to roles in movies like "Dude, Where's My Car" and "The Butterfly Effect. Apparently, some people who knew him saw this coming. In a 2018 interview with Kristian Harloff for Collider, co-star Kurtwood Smith said that he could see Kutcher was going to become successful when he worked with the young actor on "That '70s Show," saying, "I had had a number of years in the business, and Ashton hadn't, but he was so far ahead of me in terms of making use of his celebrity, and how to use it, and what to do with his life in the business. It was impressive."
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0