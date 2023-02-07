Montco Commissioner Chair Ken Lawrence to Focus on This Key Issue for Remainder of Term

Photo by iStock.

Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness for the remainder of his term. Rachel Ravina reported his decision in The Pottstown Mercury.

“We’re the third largest county,” said Lawrence. “We’re the second wealthiest county. I think we can do more for the people who have the least, and I think it makes us a stronger county overall.”

Last month, Lawrence announced that after serving for seven years, he was not planning on seeking reelection as county commissioner.

He noted at the time, however, that his advocacy efforts would remain as strong as ever.

“I’m not planning to go away once I’m no longer a commissioner,” he said. “I’ll still serve. There’s other ways to serve besides being in elected office.”

Lawrence made a shift in his governmental priorities after participating in Montgomery County ’s Point-in-Time (PIT) Count for the first time. The annual initiative aims to provide insight into the local homelessness situation.

During the survey, he saw people sleeping outside under Norristown ‘s William F. Dannehower Memorial Bridge and on the basketball courts at Riverfront Park.

“It was a real wake up,” he said.