The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, GeorgiaPhotography Adventures By Gracie LChatsworth, GA
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
1025wowcountry.com
“Teen Mom” Star Ryan Edwards Arrested In Chattanooga
“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after his estranged wife called police to report he had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. Authorities say Ryan Edwards was served an Order of Protection on Thursday, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living. On Friday, his wife reported him to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for the photos Edwards allegedly posted to social media. While responding to the wife’s complaint, Deputies learned Edwards had violated the order of protection by contacting his wife’s father on Thursday. Edwards was arrested at a business where he works in Chattanooga. During the arrest, police found Edwards in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. The MTV star was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on a warrant for Harrassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation. (Photo courtesy HCSO)
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
southerntorch.com
June Jam Returns
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The supergroup Alabama was presented the V.I. Prewtt Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Tuesday, February 7. Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Lisa Cook, widow of the late Jeff Cook, accepted the award and shocked the audience by announcing that on June 3, the June Jam would be returning to Fort Payne. The concert will be part of the Fan Appreciation Days that is scheduled for June 1-4, 2023.
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
tourcounsel.com
Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia
Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
The Tallest Underground Cave Waterfall in the U.S. Is Hiding in a Tennessee Mountain — and You Can See It by Glass Elevator
How to see the incredible Ruby Falls, inside Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Feb. 6-9
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) About Dick Cook. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated...
He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer
ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again. Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
coosavalleynews.com
Cedartown Man Jailed in Rome for Meth Distribution
Jonathan Lee Asher, 44 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he was found with over 9 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged in numerous baggies. He was also found in possession of numerous other clear baggies and a glass smoking device. Asher is charged with...
chattanoogacw.com
Riverbend announces 2023 festival lineup; Festival to go 'cashless' for the first time
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of the Festival announced the lineup for the 40th annual Riverbend festival Friday morning. Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Big Boi are a part of the lineup, in a festival that will be 'cashless for the first time.' Read on for details on that. First,...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
WATE
Man charged in burning second Madisonville building
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Police Investigating Gang Shooting of 15 Year-old
According to Calhoun Police, a 15 year-old male was shot in the leg at the Calhoun Walmart late Saturday night in what authorities said could be gang-related violence. The incident occurred between 10:30 and 11 pm at the store on W. Belmont Drive. Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle added, “From...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
coosavalleynews.com
Lindale Woman Charged with Thefts around Floyd and Polk Counties, Found with Meth
Crystal Belle Porter, 27 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said she was found with drugs while being taken into custody for thefts around Floyd County. Police said that Porter was found in possession of numerous items that had been reported stolen around Floyd and Polk Counties. While...
