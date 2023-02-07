Read full article on original website
LA County Moves Forward On Gun Control Measures, But Could Face Legal Challenges
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to ban the sale of .50-caliber handguns and to ban people from carrying guns on county property, such as parks and beaches.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
Los Angeles County Supervisors approve proposed gun ordinances
Los Angeles County leaders are taking aim at gun laws after recent mass shootings in California, including in Monterey Park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of ordinances aimed at restricting gun sales and possession in unincorporated areas Tuesday morning. The measures include a ban on the sale of weapons and ammunition of .50-caliber or more, and a prohibition of most weapons on county property such as beaches and parks.Officials want to tighten restrictions on ownership and sales, discussing methods to prevent mass shootings from mental health assessment to policing and sentencing to gun safety.Tuesday...
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
foxla.com
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing
A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
After less than 2 years, Huntington Beach reverses decision to fly LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall
The city of Huntington Beach will no longer fly the LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall during Pride Month, the City Council decided with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The vote undoes a council decision less than two years ago that required the city to fly the flag annually from the third week of May […]
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting.
City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory
A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
Gunshot Victim Found on Street Rushed to Trauma Center
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was shot in the buttocks and found on a street in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Plane Tree Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Deputies...
NBC Los Angeles
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest
Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
City Council will consider making OUTZones permanent tonight
The City Council of West Hollywood is considering updates to the city’s outdoor dining policy, including changes to Chapter 11.28 of the West Hollywood Municipal Code. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, many restaurants and food establishments were forced to close or limit their operations. The city temporarily responded to these impacts by adopting the West Hollywood Urgency Ordinance No. 20-1106U, which established a permit and approval process for “OUTZones,” allowing for commercial businesses to expand their operations outdoors in the public right-of-way and private off-street parking lots.
vidanewspaper.com
Bakersfield Gang Member Faces 105 Years in Prison For Oxnard Shooting
District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that on February 1, 2023, Raymond Reyes (DOB 05/29/90), of Bakersfield, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other crimes related to a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. On August 28, 2021, Reyes, a known gang member, fired four rounds towards the victim...
UPDATE: Scooter fighter Mikie Friedman meets with mayor, starts gathering signatures- sign the petition below.
One-armed senior citizen resigned from WeHo’s Disability Advisory Board after a row with Sepi Shyne over the polarizing mobility devices. UPDATE: Mikie Friedman spoke before City Council on Monday:. A few weeks ago, I met with Mayor Shine for coffee to discuss the issue of problematic scooters and other...
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
