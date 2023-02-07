Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball at Auburn
What you need to know about the Crimson Tide's road trip to Auburn for the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
2023 SEC Baseball Preseason All-SEC Team Announced
LSU Picked To Win 2023 SEC Baseball Championship.
SEC mens basketball power rankings
Where does Auburn rank among the rest of the conference?
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
SEC Basketball Legends presented by Allstate® Announced
The Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends will be honored at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
247Sports
Ole Miss baseball announces 2023 national TV schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (wire reports) The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season. Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television...
NOLA.com
The SEC has a new mercy rule for baseball games. Here's Jay Johnson's take on it.
The Southeastern Conference has implemented a 10-run mercy rule going into the 2023 baseball season. The rule comes from NCAA legislation giving conferences a choice of implementing a conference-wide rule or decision by mutual consent of both coaches to stop a game if one team is ahead by 10 runs after seven innings. Both sides have to have completed the same number of innings for the rule to be enforced.
2023 SEC softball Television Schedule Announced
A total of 86 Southeastern Conference softball games are scheduled to televise during the 2023 season by SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Suni Lee wins another SEC Gymnast of the Week award
After a historic road performance against Alabama, suni lee has been named the SEC Gymnast of the Week, it is the third time in the past five weeks. No. 5 Auburn scored a season-high 197.700 in their loss against Alabama, it marks the first time they have scored 197 or more in Tuscaloosa.
247Sports
SEC coaches tab LSU the favorite to win the league
The 14 head coaches in the SEC cast their votes ahead of the 2023 season, predicting the favorite to win the conference championship, as well as the best players in the league. As expected, it was nothing but good news for LSU. Cited the unanimous preseason No. 1 in the...
Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Live updates from Coleman Coliseum as the third-ranked Crimson Tide takes on the Gators.
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum
The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
Auburn baseball picked to finish 6th in SEC West by conference coaches
Auburn has made it to the College World Series in two of the past three seasons but the SEC coaches are not high on the Tigers ahead of the 2023 season. The league’s coaches picked Auburn to finish sixth in the SEC West in their annual preseason poll. LSU...
