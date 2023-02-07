ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ole Miss baseball announces 2023 national TV schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (wire reports) The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season. Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television...
OXFORD, MS
NOLA.com

The SEC has a new mercy rule for baseball games. Here's Jay Johnson's take on it.

The Southeastern Conference has implemented a 10-run mercy rule going into the 2023 baseball season. The rule comes from NCAA legislation giving conferences a choice of implementing a conference-wide rule or decision by mutual consent of both coaches to stop a game if one team is ahead by 10 runs after seven innings. Both sides have to have completed the same number of innings for the rule to be enforced.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

SEC coaches tab LSU the favorite to win the league

The 14 head coaches in the SEC cast their votes ahead of the 2023 season, predicting the favorite to win the conference championship, as well as the best players in the league. As expected, it was nothing but good news for LSU. Cited the unanimous preseason No. 1 in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tuscaloosa Thread

PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum

The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

