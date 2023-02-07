ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Adopt me so I can sit and stare at you with these big green eyes in your own home!”

By Norhasnima Dimacaling
cobbcountycourier.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
DogTime

345 Dogs Find Homes in a Week After Shelter Shares Post

It’s all wags and grins from the pups and staff at the Dekalb County Animal Services. When hundreds of dogs faced euthanasia at this overcrowded facility, the shelter made a last-ditch plea for help on social media. Incredibly, 345 dogs found homes and all were saved from being put to sleep. The Community Joins Together […] The post 345 Dogs Find Homes in a Week After Shelter Shares Post appeared first on DogTime.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Reunited! Lost 15 year old Yorkie in Buford

Jasmin is a 15 year old yorkie 6 lb missing about an hour ago. Gwinnett County Sandy Hill Rd and N Bogen Rd (Ellsworth Glen Subdivision) Gwinnett co near Hall Co line Buford . Please call.
BUFORD, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history

JASPER, Ga. - The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City." And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious...
JASPER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy