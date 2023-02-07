Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Adopt me so I can sit and stare at you with these big green eyes in your own home!”

Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Now that I’ve gotten your attention, adopt me now!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a beige male chihuahua. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Look into my eyes … You will adopt me … You will adopt me!!!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized gray female domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I am all ears, waiting to hear you’re adopting me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized tri-color female german shepherd. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I’m a beagle. Everyone likes beagles. Right? So adopt me and take me home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a tri-color male beagle. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
345 Dogs Find Homes in a Week After Shelter Shares Post
It’s all wags and grins from the pups and staff at the Dekalb County Animal Services. When hundreds of dogs faced euthanasia at this overcrowded facility, the shelter made a last-ditch plea for help on social media. Incredibly, 345 dogs found homes and all were saved from being put to sleep. The Community Joins Together […] The post 345 Dogs Find Homes in a Week After Shelter Shares Post appeared first on DogTime.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta
Despite her age, Mully is active and full of love. She enjoys going on walks and loves being close to you.
At least 50 animals rescued by Fulton County Animal Services as part of police investigation
Shelter officials said there are already 300 animals in the shelter and they do not have enough room to house the new residents.
Monroe Local News
Reunited! Lost 15 year old Yorkie in Buford
Jasmin is a 15 year old yorkie 6 lb missing about an hour ago. Gwinnett County Sandy Hill Rd and N Bogen Rd (Ellsworth Glen Subdivision) Gwinnett co near Hall Co line Buford . Please call.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
atlantanewsfirst.com
7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The attorney for a family whose 7-year-old daughter reportedly drowned over the weekend is calling for better protection around the lake where the incident occurred. Nasir Williams told Atlanta News First it’s too much to even look at the lake outside his bedroom window...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price. Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26....
Historic Cobb County bridge’s protective beam hit once again, this time by rental truck
The Cobb County Department of Transportation had crews on the scene on Wednesday morning, working to repair the beam and reopen the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
wrganews.com
Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta scammers use real estate market cover for stealing personal information
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the real estate market in metro Atlanta so hot, scammers are trying to hide under the guise of realtors to steal homeowners’ personal information. They’re doing it by calling and texting and offering to buy or sell people’s homes. Tyler Stanley and...
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history
JASPER, Ga. - The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City." And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious...
Metro Atlanta first responder intentionally crashes car after accelerator gets stuck, survives
NEWNAN, Ga. — An off-duty first responder survived a terrifying crash after his accelerator got stuck while driving in Newnan. On Christmas Eve, James Bennefield was traveling in his 2006 GT Mustang when the car's accelerator got stuck. He tried pressing the brake, shifting the gears and he even...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Comments / 2