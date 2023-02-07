Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Adopt me so I can sit and stare at you with these big green eyes in your own home!”

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO