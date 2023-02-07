HARTSELLE, Ala. — After defeating Decatur in the opening round of 6A, Area 14 Tournament Monday night, the Bearcats returned to Hartselle High School Thursday night to face the Tigers in the area title game and it took all night for these two rivals to battle it out. It took four quarters and additional four overtimes for the Bearcats and the Tigers to settle things but at the end of the marathon, it was Cullman standing out in front with a 72-70 win and the area championship. Not many teams go into a game expecting to play 48 minutes but Bearcats...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO