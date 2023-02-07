Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Priceville closes out regular season with two blowout wins
Brewer closed the season with a 64-29 loss on the road at Arab. Madisyn Freeman finished with seven points to lead Brewer. Lilly Yancey and Sierra Marquez added six points each. Lily Livingston scored 16 points to lead Arab. Thursday. Priceville 73, Madison County 21. Priceville celebrated Senior Night with...
Girls area tournament roundup: Class 7A Davidson rolls in AHSAA action
Davidson advanced to the girls Class 7A, Area 1 tournament championship game with a 58-20 victory over Baker on Wednesday. Sixth-ranked Davidson (26-4) got 17 points from Jenice Adjessom to lead the scoring. Morgan Barnett added 12 points and Cristyle Mauldin scored 11 points. Jeslyn Kellum led Baker with 13...
PREP BASKETBALL: Cullman takes 72-70 4OT thriller at Hartselle to claim area title
HARTSELLE, Ala. — After defeating Decatur in the opening round of 6A, Area 14 Tournament Monday night, the Bearcats returned to Hartselle High School Thursday night to face the Tigers in the area title game and it took all night for these two rivals to battle it out. It took four quarters and additional four overtimes for the Bearcats and the Tigers to settle things but at the end of the marathon, it was Cullman standing out in front with a 72-70 win and the area championship. Not many teams go into a game expecting to play 48 minutes but Bearcats...
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wednesday, February 8th
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Check out the highlights from the AISA girls semifinals and the AHSAA 2A-6 girls area tournament. Glenwood and Lakeside advance to the AISA finals, while Lanett clinches the area championship with their 16th-straight win!
