The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
What international law says about Israel's planned destruction of Palestinian assailants' homes
A decision to bulldoze the home belonging to the family of a man accused of killing seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem has sparked questions over the legality of Israeli policy.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
There’s no cycle of violence in Jerusalem – only Israel’s lethal oppression of my people
Almost every day, the bulldozers are on the move. In the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, my city, Israeli forces are demolishing homes on an almost daily basis. Dispossession and discrimination have been a longstanding reality here in the eastern part of the city, under Israeli military occupation for 56 years, but under the new far-right Israeli government, Jerusalem has seen a spike in demolitions – more than 30 structures were destroyed in January alone.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Scraps Western Wall Bill: ‘The Status Quo will Remain as it is Today’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a controversial Shas Party bill to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the Western Wall will not be taken up by his government. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, the prime minister addressed the outpouring of criticism regarding the proposed law: “I read this morning the headlines about the Kotel [Western Wall]. I would like to calm things down and clarify: The status quo of the Western Wall, which is dear to all the Jewish people, will remain exactly as it is today.
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Israeli Commander Reveals How the Next War Will Be Fought Inside Gaza
"We're going to surprise Hamas," IDF Colonel Beni Aharon told Newsweek as the Palestinian group vowed "day and night to develop its combat capabilities."
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time
Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
African democracy on the line as ‘bellwether’ Nigeria goes to polls
Nigeria’s election on 25 February has been described as pivotal to the progress of democracy in Africa, where military coups and attempts by longstanding rulers to cling to power have raised fears of a “democratic retreat” from advances made since the end of the cold war. More...
The Jewish Press
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Jewish Press
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Settler Attacks in the West Bank Are On the Rise. Israel’s New Leaders May Make it Worse
Palestinians and Israel’s liberal left are now looking to the Biden administration to rescue the country from its worrying trajectory.
The Jewish Press
Why Israel’s Image is Often Distorted by the Media
Israel No Longer “Enjoys the Benefit of the Doubt”. There was a period when American journalists and editorial writers favored Israel over the Arab states because Israel is an open society observed b Zev Chafets, a former director of the Israel Government Press Office (GPO) and a senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. Once reassessing Israel’s policies became in vogue, many editors and correspondents adopted a “neutral” and an “even handed” approach in their reporting. Israel no longer enjoyed “the benefit of the doubt.” Those with “little or no ideological bent” relished in debunking “myths” about the Jewish state. In their quest for a new slant on the conflict, they found one. “Arabs biting Jews had long ceased to be news; but Jews biting Arabs—that was a story.”
BBC
Assam: Indian women protest against child marriage mass arrests
Hundreds of women are protesting in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam after their male relatives were arrested as part of a crackdown on child marriage. State police have arrested more than 2,400 people since Friday. This includes husbands and relatives of alleged child brides, as well as priests who...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Group Criticizes Canada for Financing ‘Pay for Slay’
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), a Canadian Jewish advocacy organization, condemned Canada’s government this week for “complicity in aiding and abetting Palestinian terrorism.”. “This follows the murder of seven Israelis in Jerusalem exactly one week ago. Among them was a 14-year-old boy and a newly-married couple, one...
