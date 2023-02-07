ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Two Injured After Car Flies Off 210 Freeway, Slams Onto Rosemead Boulevard Below

Two people were injured after a car flew off the I-210 freeway and landed on the northbound lanes of Rosemead Boulevard on Wednesday night. The car may have been involved in a collision on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a report of a crash was received at 9:04 p.m. involving a black SUV and a silver Scion XB.
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Killed In Highway 126 Crash

A person was killed in a Highway 126 crash Thursday. Around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a crash on Highway 126 at Wolcott Way in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a three car traffic collision,” Benitez said. At 4:09 a.m., paramedics pronounced ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.  Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters extinguish huge strip mall fire in Hollywood

A structure fire was reported at a strip mall at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday.Eighty-one firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.A 7-Eleven store is attached to a laundromat in the one-story strip mall building. The store sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the laundromat, according to the LAFD. The fire spread through a shared attic.The fire re-ignited at least twice, and firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.No injuries were reported.Cahuenga was expected to remain closed between Franklin Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. for several hours Thursday morning.    Surrounding buildings, including a hotel, were not damaged. Some students were evacuated from a dormitory at a nearby arts academy.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth

Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one injured

SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman

On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

100-Year-Old Airliner Bar Among Two Prominent Nightlife Closures in LA

The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy