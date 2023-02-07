Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
PLANetizen
Rail Transit Plans Would Connect L.A.’s South Bay to the Regional Rail System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently released a draft environmental impact report (DEIR) for an extension of the C Line (née Green Line) from its current Terminus in Redondo Beach another 4.5 miles into the city of Torrance. The plan for the C Line extension would...
pasadenanow.com
Two Injured After Car Flies Off 210 Freeway, Slams Onto Rosemead Boulevard Below
Two people were injured after a car flew off the I-210 freeway and landed on the northbound lanes of Rosemead Boulevard on Wednesday night. The car may have been involved in a collision on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a report of a crash was received at 9:04 p.m. involving a black SUV and a silver Scion XB.
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
One Killed In Highway 126 Crash
A person was killed in a Highway 126 crash Thursday. Around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a crash on Highway 126 at Wolcott Way in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a three car traffic collision,” Benitez said. At 4:09 a.m., paramedics pronounced ...
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
Firefighters extinguish huge strip mall fire in Hollywood
A structure fire was reported at a strip mall at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday.Eighty-one firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.A 7-Eleven store is attached to a laundromat in the one-story strip mall building. The store sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the laundromat, according to the LAFD. The fire spread through a shared attic.The fire re-ignited at least twice, and firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.No injuries were reported.Cahuenga was expected to remain closed between Franklin Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. for several hours Thursday morning. Surrounding buildings, including a hotel, were not damaged. Some students were evacuated from a dormitory at a nearby arts academy.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth
Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
Mother mourned after fatal high-speed collision involving Corvette
A community is mourning after a high-speed crash killed a beloved mother and grandmother in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kathy Chavez, 45, a mother of four and a grandmother of one. Police say Chavez was on her way to work at the Castaic post office when a speeding […]
westsidetoday.com
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista
Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Strip mall fire forces evacuations in Hollywood; 7-Eleven, laundromat destroyed
A laundromat and a 7-Eleven were destroyed when fire spread through a Hollywood strip mall early Thursday morning. The fire, which began shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, is believed to have begun in the closed laundromat, then spread to the convenience store, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. […]
Man fatally shot in South L.A.
A shooting in the south Los Angeles area today left one person dead another hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one injured
SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
pasadenanow.com
Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman
On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.
Headlines: L.A. Landlords Now Required to Pay for Tenant Relocation Costs If They Raise Rent More Than 10%
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: In a big win for L.A. tenant rights, the Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance on...
Eater
100-Year-Old Airliner Bar Among Two Prominent Nightlife Closures in LA
The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.
