ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp

Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?

The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser

How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

17 Lubbock Restaurants You Should Try on National Pizza Day

It is February 9th which means we are so close to the big NFL game and Valentines day but also pizza day? February 9th is in fact National Pizza day across the land so it is so hard to not be tempted to just forget about the day and go off in search of the best pizza Lubbock has to offer. Lubbock was recently listed very high on the list of Best Cities for Pizza Lovers which if you think about it is no shocker there.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?

Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Tepper Seeks To Ban DEI Offices At Texas Universities

State Representative Carl Tepper of Lubbock has filed legislation that would ban public higher education institutions from funding or supporting DEI offices also known as Offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But that isn't what Tepper calls the office and he, along with many others point to an agenda being...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why

Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy