Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WXIA 11 Alive

Arkansas rescue pups punch their ticket to the Puppy Bowl XIX

PARIS, Ark. — While many will watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, non-profit FurGet Me Not will be watching Puppy Bowl XIX. Mary Beth Nehus and Vicki Furstenberg joined to create FurGet Me Not five and a half years ago....
PARIS, AR
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
dailypaws.com

8 Tips for Throwing the Best Dog-Friendly Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl LVII (also known as the football game that interrupts Rihanna's concert) is almost here. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, and we can already smell the buffalo dip and hot wings from here. While our dogs might not know the significance of Super Bowl Sunday, make sure your party is dog-friendly, with treats, toys, and outfits especially for them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Rescue Puppies Invade TMZ Office, Prepping for Puppy Bowl XIX

There's a super big game coming up, and we're not talking about the Super Bowl ... dozens of puppies will face off in the 19th annual Puppy Bowl and it's all for a great cause!!!. Dan Schachner -- the 12-year Puppy Bowl "Ruff-eree" -- joined "TMZ Live" Thursday, and while...

