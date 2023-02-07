ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown Mercury Building Owners Hang 'For Sale' Sign, Pause Ambitious Renovation to Boutique Hotel

 2 days ago

Photo byGoogle Maps.

Cedarville Engineering Group LLC (CEG), owners of a Pottstown commercial real estate property, have put that site on sale. The building at King and North Hanover Streets was once publishing offices of The Mercury. Mercury reporter Even Brandt, working from the paper’s new office in Exton, covered the CEG search for a new buyer.

CEG, a federally recognized woman-owned business, occupies its own office in Pottstown, a site it is presently renovating.

According to company founder April Mullock Barkasi, the structure was purchased in 2020 for $440,000.

Plans were to convert it into a boutique hotel.

Work on that renovation has begun, with CEG resources being used to empty and clean the building, remove asbestos tiles, and hire architects to redesign the space.

Barkasi explained that the a new deed holder is being sought because CEG resources — primarily time and funds — are being redirected to fuel internal corporate growth.

“We hope that we have advanced the hotel project far enough along to enable a focused buyer to take it across the finish line,” she posted on Facebook.

Revamping the Pottstown building at King and North Hanover Streets “was/is my passion project,” she wrote.

More on CEG and its search for a visionary purchaser in Pottstown is at The Mercury.

