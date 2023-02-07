ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Police say Williamsburg teen has been found

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police said Wednesday evening that a missing teen had been found and is no longer in danger. The department said it was “grateful for the rapid community outreach” as they searched for 16-year-old Blake Edward Harding. James City County Police...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
People

People

398K+
Followers
68K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy