Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
Daughter's urging leads Virginia man to $100,000 Powerball prize
A Virginia man who won a $100,000 prize from a Powerball drawing said his daughter had to talk him into letting her pick up some tickets for him.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
Vigil held for young, 'protective' Richmond father killed in shooting
A young father to a teenage daughter was honored in a vigil on Wednesday night. His family described him as someone who was protective of all the women in their family.
NBC12
Hoarding situation in Richmond causes house to catch on fire twice
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters in Richmond say an extreme hoarding situation caused a house to catch fire twice Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. On Feb. 8, around 2:45 p.m., crews responded to a home in the 1600 block of North 35th Street for the report of a house fire.
JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
‘Tired of grieving’: Mother seeks justice after son found dead on train tracks in Hopewell double shooting
Almost eight months after a deadly shooting left two teen boys dead along train tracks and two others hurt, a Hopewell mother is seeking justice for her son.
Hanover Police Announce Project Sticker Shock
Hanover Police Announce Project Sticker Shock
Community reacts to bodycam video released by VCU Police
VCU Police released bodycam footage of a traffic stop incident -- involving an officer who used force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun -- after a cellphone video of the incident was shared across social media.
WAVY News 10
Police say Williamsburg teen has been found
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police said Wednesday evening that a missing teen had been found and is no longer in danger. The department said it was “grateful for the rapid community outreach” as they searched for 16-year-old Blake Edward Harding. James City County Police...
Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.
She survived drug addiction. Now she's helping others do the same.
Headlines about the opioid crisis seemingly week after week hit Alicia Venable in a deeply personal way.
