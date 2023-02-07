Read full article on original website
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
NME
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
The superstar group of musicians closed out the 65th Grammy Awards with an outdoor performance of the song off DJ Khaled's album of the same name Some of hip-hop's biggest stars joined forces at the 2023 Grammys! JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy united on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform Khaled's nominated hit "God Did." The performance, which closed out the star-studded night, started out with Khaled starting things out inside the Crypto.com Arena before transitioning to the street...
Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert
As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight
Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Fans Concerned After Rapper Nelly’s Eyes Roll to Back of His Head in Bizarre Performance
Rapper Nelly had the internet running wild with theories about why he was rolling his eyes in the back of his head during a recent live performance. Nelly hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia to perform a few of his hits for a crowd of fans at Juicy Fest. One fan was recording and zoomed in during Nelly’s performance of his county hit Over and Over.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
From 50 Cent to DeVon Franklin, All the People Meagan Good Has Dated Over the Years
Unlike some celebrities whose careers fizzle out after a few years, actor Meagan Good has had a long-lasting acting career that spans over two decades. Good first got her start in television in the early 1990s before landing a main role in Nickelodeon's sitcom "Cousin Skeeter," which lasted from 1998 to 2001.
