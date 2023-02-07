ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10/10 Men's Ice Hockey Heads to Dartmouth For Key Ivy, ECAC Hockey Contest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 10/10 Harvard (16-6-1, 13-4-0 ECAC Hockey) returns to ECAC Hockey play in between Beanpot contests when it heads to Dartmouth (4-19-1, 3-13-1 ECACH). Harvard is coming off of a dramatic 4-3 (OT) win over Boston College in the opening round of the 70th Beanpot, with first-year Marek Hejduk scoring the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left in the extra frame. Hejduk scored a pair of goals, as did sophomore forward Matthew Coronato. Senior goaltender Mitchell Gibson made a season-high 45 saves in the win.
Fry Named to NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Nathan Fry, Harvard's Deputy Director of Athletics – Internal Operations, has been named to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. One of five administrators on the 10-person committee, Fry is part of a group that is responsible for the organization and implementation of the national championship tournament, including the determination of the participants and creation of the bracket, as well as establishing playing rules and procedures for competition.
