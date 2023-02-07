CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Nathan Fry, Harvard's Deputy Director of Athletics – Internal Operations, has been named to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. One of five administrators on the 10-person committee, Fry is part of a group that is responsible for the organization and implementation of the national championship tournament, including the determination of the participants and creation of the bracket, as well as establishing playing rules and procedures for competition.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO