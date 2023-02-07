Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Warming-Up Next Week, Severe Weather Threat Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — What a nice Sunday afternoon! Sunny skies, cool to fairly mild temperatures from 61-66° degrees. Yes, winds were breezy through the day, but will taper down this evening. Current winds, NW 5-10-15 mph, gust to 23 mph. This evening at 6 pm, local temperatures were 12-19 degrees warmer than that time yesterday. Expect low 60s to upper 50s through dinner time -- under clear skies. Jacket weather is recommended for those staying our going out for the late evening and tonight. Chilly to cold conditions due to clear skies, northerly winds and high pressure tracking in form the west pushing dry air down from the middle atmosphere. Lows for Monday morning 37-48° degrees, but it will feel like mid 30s and mid 40s as you head out with kids for school and work. Monday's weather conditions, sunny, light winds, cool to mild temperatures from 65-70° degrees, and no rain.
WDSU
This Evening, Light Rain and Breezy Winds
NEW ORLEANS — Light to moderate rain has been over the Northshore most of this afternoon and evening. Light rain has been falling across the South Shore at times -- today, and through this evening. Rain ends just after dinner time south of the lake, and expect rain north of the lake to continue into the late evening hours between 9 to 11 p.m. tonight.
WDSU
Tangipahoa flood victims to recoup losses nearly 4 decades later
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A settlement almost 40 years in the making — people living in Tangipahoa Parish affected by the spring 1983 flood are closer to receiving the money to recoup their losses. On April 6, 1983, after roughly 24 hours of rainfall, hundreds of homes were...
WDSU
Pygmalion float hits tree, delays parade for an hour
NEW ORLEANS — A scary moment on the Uptown route was caught on camera Saturday night. The Krewe of Pygmalion was riding Uptown when a float hit a tree. The video shows a Jester head hit a low-hanging tree branch and falling backwards onto the float full of riders.
wbrz.com
Homes destroyed after Tangipahoa tornado; hundreds still without power Thursday
TANGIPAHOA - Multiple mobile homes were hit by a tornado as it thrashed through part of Tangipahoa Parish late Wednesday, and energy officials are reporting extensive equipment damage. Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish...
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans 'can't rule out' mylar confetti as cause of power outages along Uptown parade route
NEW ORLEANS — Officials with Entergy New Orleans now confirm to WDSU that they cannot rule out mylar confetti as a contributing factor to power outages along the Uptown parade route Friday. In an email, a spokesperson for the utility said, "Mylar is extremely dangerous when it comes in...
Power out on parade route
About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
WDSU
Marsh fire burning near Bonnet Carre Spillway
NEW ORLEANS — A marsh fire has been reported on the right side of the westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Monday morning. The fire is near mile marker 217. There is lots of smoke and flames, but due to its position, State Police says the fire will have to burn out on its own.
WDSU
St. Tammany firefighters extinguish fire at Slidell apartment complex
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Tall Pines Apartments on Kostmayer Avenue. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted on social media around 10 p.m. Sunday that the fire is extinguished, and the scene is under control. Firefighters say no...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department on scene of fire at Orleans Parish Civil District Court
NEW ORLEANS — A fire was reported at the Orleans Parish Civil District Court Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters were at the scene at 7:18 a.m. and found the fire at a first-floor office room. Eight NOFD units supported by twenty-six fire operations personnel...
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
WDSU
New Orleans police: One dead in Desire homcide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Desire area Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ursula Spencer Way around 9:39 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died on...
WDSU
Gretna woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run
A Gretna woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson. Brittany Jackson, 37, is charged with hit-and-run involving a fatality. The deadly collision happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road. Louisiana State Police say Christiene Rome, 55, of Jefferson, was crossing the...
Greenwell Springs Road reopened after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road is now reopened after being shut down for several hours while deputies were investigating a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a man was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, around...
WDSU
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
Comments / 0