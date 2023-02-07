ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

WDSU

Warming-Up Next Week, Severe Weather Threat Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — What a nice Sunday afternoon! Sunny skies, cool to fairly mild temperatures from 61-66° degrees. Yes, winds were breezy through the day, but will taper down this evening. Current winds, NW 5-10-15 mph, gust to 23 mph. This evening at 6 pm, local temperatures were 12-19 degrees warmer than that time yesterday. Expect low 60s to upper 50s through dinner time -- under clear skies. Jacket weather is recommended for those staying our going out for the late evening and tonight. Chilly to cold conditions due to clear skies, northerly winds and high pressure tracking in form the west pushing dry air down from the middle atmosphere. Lows for Monday morning 37-48° degrees, but it will feel like mid 30s and mid 40s as you head out with kids for school and work. Monday's weather conditions, sunny, light winds, cool to mild temperatures from 65-70° degrees, and no rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

This Evening, Light Rain and Breezy Winds

NEW ORLEANS — Light to moderate rain has been over the Northshore most of this afternoon and evening. Light rain has been falling across the South Shore at times -- today, and through this evening. Rain ends just after dinner time south of the lake, and expect rain north of the lake to continue into the late evening hours between 9 to 11 p.m. tonight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pygmalion float hits tree, delays parade for an hour

NEW ORLEANS — A scary moment on the Uptown route was caught on camera Saturday night. The Krewe of Pygmalion was riding Uptown when a float hit a tree. The video shows a Jester head hit a low-hanging tree branch and falling backwards onto the float full of riders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Power out on parade route

About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Marsh fire burning near Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS — A marsh fire has been reported on the right side of the westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Monday morning. The fire is near mile marker 217. There is lots of smoke and flames, but due to its position, State Police says the fire will have to burn out on its own.
NORCO, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany firefighters extinguish fire at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Tall Pines Apartments on Kostmayer Avenue. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted on social media around 10 p.m. Sunday that the fire is extinguished, and the scene is under control. Firefighters say no...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans police: One dead in Desire homcide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Desire area Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ursula Spencer Way around 9:39 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Gretna woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run

A Gretna woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson. Brittany Jackson, 37, is charged with hit-and-run involving a fatality. The deadly collision happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road. Louisiana State Police say Christiene Rome, 55, of Jefferson, was crossing the...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

