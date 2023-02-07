NEW ORLEANS — What a nice Sunday afternoon! Sunny skies, cool to fairly mild temperatures from 61-66° degrees. Yes, winds were breezy through the day, but will taper down this evening. Current winds, NW 5-10-15 mph, gust to 23 mph. This evening at 6 pm, local temperatures were 12-19 degrees warmer than that time yesterday. Expect low 60s to upper 50s through dinner time -- under clear skies. Jacket weather is recommended for those staying our going out for the late evening and tonight. Chilly to cold conditions due to clear skies, northerly winds and high pressure tracking in form the west pushing dry air down from the middle atmosphere. Lows for Monday morning 37-48° degrees, but it will feel like mid 30s and mid 40s as you head out with kids for school and work. Monday's weather conditions, sunny, light winds, cool to mild temperatures from 65-70° degrees, and no rain.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO