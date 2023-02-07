ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Community Theatre brings new musical to life with cutting edge technology

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Community Theatre debuted its new musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, last weekend and theatre goers were treated to a view of Wonka’s whimsical world, all thanks to new technology that helped bring the set to life.

In October, as part of a $7.5 million capital campaign which will also increase the size of the existing lobby and help build more educational space, MCT installed 1600 square feet of LED video wall which, when used together with a few necessary set pieces, is giving new dimension to current, and future, productions.

MCT’s Executive Director Tim Jebson said it would have been a challenge to illustrate Wonka’s candy filled world without the screens because of the “fantastical locations” depicted in the movies we all remember.

“We can transport the audience to places that don’t really exist,” he said.

Oompa Loompas sing during dress rehearsal for Midland Community Theatre’s upcoming production Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Photographed February 1, 2023. Photo Credit: The Oilfield Photographer, Inc.

Patrons can expect to experience life behind Wonka’s mysterious gates, along with Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners, and will be treated to a “world of pure imagination”, including chocolate waterfalls and the great glass elevator. All the delicious sights will be unveiled by an army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

In addition to the spectacular set, Jebson said audiences will be thrilled by the music and dancing in the show, all made possible by local actors who have been rehearsing for about three months.

If you missed the show opening weekend, don’t fret, the musical is slated to run until March 4. You may purchase your tickets online here .

As for the technology that helped breathe life into this fantastical show, Managing Director Ken Olson, said “None of this would have been possible without our donors, our supporters, and the foundations that contributed to our capital campaign. We wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

