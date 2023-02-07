Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
gallerysports.com
For Houston Cougars basketball, extra days off are a good reset ahead of final season stretch
The Houston Cougars basketball team has racked up a lot of miles over the past three weeks. Since UH traveled east to New Orleans to face off against Tulane on Jan. 17, the Cougars have traveled a total of 6,976 miles, played six games, and practiced numerous times in the 22-day span.
gallerysports.com
For Dana Holgorsen, competition at quarterback position vital for Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars football team is in a transition phase in every way imaginable. Not only is the program moving up to the Big 12 Conference, but for the first time since 2019, the Cougars will have a new starter at the crucial quarterback position. As Houston slowly transitions from...
papercitymag.com
Manor Mal — Houston’s Jamal Shead Is An Athletic Marvel Hiding In Plain Sight, But His Peyton Manning Level Leadership Leaps Out
UH point guard Jamal Shead brings some serious hops and rim attacking skills. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) It often happens with no warning, as sudden as the flash of a firefly on an otherwise dark night. The University of Houston men’s basketball team will be going through its regular practice routines, maybe just working on some shooting. . . and suddenly, there it is. Jamal Shead is rising out of nowhere, leaping higher than a 6-foot-1 point guard is supposed to be able to, throwing down a tip dunk.
Houston needs volunteers for the 2023 Final Four
HOUSTON — When the sports world turns its attention to Houston for the Final Four, the remaining top teams will be hard at work, while thousands of rabid fans will be hard at play. At the same time, the group of volunteers Final Four volunteer manager Mackenzie Skrla is...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions
HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
gallerysports.com
WATCH: Kelvin Sampson reacts to No. 2 Houston Cougars’ big win over Tulsa
The Houston Cougars basketball team defeated Tulsa, 80-42, on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center. Check out what head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game.
FOX Sports
Houston Gamblers seek momentum off late-season success
While they finished last season 3-7, the Houston Gamblers won their last two games of the year against two of the best teams in the USFL in the New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions. The Gamblers also lost four contests last season on the final play of the game. With...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area girl unexpectedly can't walk, now rocking wheelchair basketball
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Eleven-year-old Grace Chandy is all about basketball. "I love all sports, but basketball is my number one," exclaims Grace. "She listens to NBA radio on the radio with her dad on the way to school. She knows all these basketball players I don't even know, so she's obsessed," says her proud mother, Judy.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
A day in the life of a Southeast Texas crawfish farmer
This ExxonMobil employee has an enviable side hustle.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Texas-made Lapeyreaux's has the solution to sticky crawfish boil hands
Lapeyreaux's cleaner has the solution to burning eyes and smelly, sticky fingers.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
spacecityweather.com
No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.
Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
Comments / 0