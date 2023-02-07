ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

papercitymag.com

Manor Mal — Houston’s Jamal Shead Is An Athletic Marvel Hiding In Plain Sight, But His Peyton Manning Level Leadership Leaps Out

UH point guard Jamal Shead brings some serious hops and rim attacking skills. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) It often happens with no warning, as sudden as the flash of a firefly on an otherwise dark night. The University of Houston men’s basketball team will be going through its regular practice routines, maybe just working on some shooting. . . and suddenly, there it is. Jamal Shead is rising out of nowhere, leaping higher than a 6-foot-1 point guard is supposed to be able to, throwing down a tip dunk.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston needs volunteers for the 2023 Final Four

HOUSTON — When the sports world turns its attention to Houston for the Final Four, the remaining top teams will be hard at work, while thousands of rabid fans will be hard at play. At the same time, the group of volunteers Final Four volunteer manager Mackenzie Skrla is...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions

HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Houston Gamblers seek momentum off late-season success

While they finished last season 3-7, the Houston Gamblers won their last two games of the year against two of the best teams in the USFL in the New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions. The Gamblers also lost four contests last season on the final play of the game. With...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.

Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX

