Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer asserted Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
Fulton teacher stole over $13k from school and unregistered weapons found inside home
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence. In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and […]
Man arrested for Syracuse shooting that killed one and injured another
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in a summer shooting that left one man injured and another dead. Dametrius Pettiford, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from Syracuse police. On June 24 around 1:45 p.m., police...
WKTV
Whitesboro police investigating suspicious activity at Whitestown Plaza
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are investigating suspicious activity reported at Whitestown Plaza Wednesday morning. Police released photos of a person they'd like to speak with, who was seen in the area around 7:15 a.m. riding on a bicycle wearing a white hoodie and jeans. Anyone who may have...
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
localsyr.com
14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
Trio of 17-year-olds arraigned for murder after Syracuse victim shot in head, crashes into house
Syracuse, NY -- One 17-year-old is accused of opening fire during a robbery-turned-murder last October on Syracuse’s North Side, with two other 17-year-olds charged as accomplices to the slaying. The accused shooter, Tremaine Davis, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder indictment that carries a possible sentence of up to...
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
cnycentral.com
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
informnny.com
Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department. On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
cnycentral.com
Charges dropped against driver in Onondaga Lake Parkway crash that killed tow driver
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office confirmed a DWAI charge against Richard Congel, 76, in a crash in February 2022 that killed tow truck driver Irael Martinez has been dropped. A toxicology report following the crash showed Congel did have legally-prescribed medications in his system as...
Central NY tow truck drivers protest plan to drop charges against driver who hit, killed colleague
Update Thursday night: About 13 tow trucks lined the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night in response to prosecutors’ plan to drop charges against Richard Congel, a driver who was under the influence of four drugs last year when his vehicle fatally struck Irael Martinez, a tow truck driver. A...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
localsyr.com
Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
Weedsport man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing victim
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to New York State Police. On February 6, 2023, Troopers responded to an address on Pople Road in the Town of Victory for a report of an assault. After further investigation, 39-year-old Christopher Laframboise of Weedsport had […]
