San Diego, CA

United Airlines flight returns to San Diego after laptop catches fire

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday after a laptop's external battery caught fire, leaving four people with smoke-related injuries, officials said.

United Airlines Flight 2664 took off for Newark, New Jersey, shortly after 7:05 a.m. but had to turn around after the battery ignited, fire and federal officials said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the flight crew prevented the fire from spreading by putting the battery pack into a fire bag.

The plane landed safely at the airport around 7:50 a.m., and fire crews assessed passengers and crew members. Four people were taken to a hospital — two more declined to be transported, fire officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

