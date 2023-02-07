Read full article on original website
Related
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office: Macon Road crash leaves one man dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 24-year-old man died in an overnight crash after colliding with a pole, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Just before midnight, Columbus police received the call about this single-car wreck. Bryan says a Mustang traveling east on Macon Road sustained significant damage when it hit a nearby pole at […]
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck causes roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has caused a roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus. Crews with News Leader 9 say several cars with the Columbus Police Department are working to clear the accident scene. There is no official word on any injuries at this time. This is a...
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
wgxa.tv
A woman arrested for critically injuring a man during an argument
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman was arrested after having a physical altercation with a man. It was reported that Michaela Rhodenhiser and a male companion were both intoxicated when they got into an argument outside a home on Patterson Street Wednesday morning. The police and first responders were...
wgxa.tv
Taylor County family loses everything after house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A family is needing the community's help following a fire in Taylor County Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Department says the Hodges-DuBose family's house caught fire and is a total loss. In addition to the house, the family lost most of their belongings too.
WMAZ
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
wgxa.tv
A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County man arrested on meth trafficking and drug charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 61-year-old Monroe County man is in jail on meth trafficking and gun charges, as well as other offenses, after months of complaints prompted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to launch an investigation on his Big Buck Trail home. On Wednesday, Monroe County Investigators executed...
Two car crash in Phenix City leaves building on 14th Street damaged
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles caused a lane closure and property damage in Phenix City. The crash at 14th Street and 14th Avenue intersection left both cars totaled. A witness says one person was taken by ambulance. Our WRBL Reporter says one car hit a pole while another hit a […]
wgxa.tv
Teen hurt, airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenage boy is hurt after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. In a post on Facebook, Monroe County Emergency Services says their crews responded to an accident involving a 13-year-old. Their post says he suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Heavy police presence near Macon Rd. and Barbara Rd.
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Heavy police presence is currently blocking Macon Road from Avalon Road to Reese Road. There are reports of several police units and an ambulance on the scene. No further details are available at this time, stick with News 3 as we work to update you as more details become available.
WXIA 11 Alive
15-year-old dies days after LaGrange shootout, police search for suspects
The Troup County Coroner identified the victim as 15-year-old Quendarrious Woodyard, a student at LaGrange High School. He died Tuesday from his injuries.
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies arrest man driving stolen government vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A simple traffic stop in Macon turned into more, including involving stolen government property. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a government vehicle on Millerfield Road. The deputy said the driver was not using headlights when it was dark.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
Comments / 0