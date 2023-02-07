Read full article on original website
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WSLS
Lynchburg water main break closes Main Street, Ninth Street intersection
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detours are in place after a water main break closed the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street in Lynchburg, according to officials with Lynchburg Water Resources. Authorities said that the water main break happened on Wednesday afternoon in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main...
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures on a portion of Fort Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Lynchburg drivers!. According to the Public Works Department, there will be temporary lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures beginning Wednesday, and will continue through Friday. This will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily and weather permitting in the 5500 block of...
WDBJ7.com
Water main break causes Lynchburg road closure until repairs are made
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break happened in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street Wednesday afternoon. The area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street will remain open and motorists will be detoured around the work area.
WSET
Traffic light planned at intersection of Bishop Road and Memorial Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Relief is coming to drivers near the Caesars Virginia site. Danville leaders are looking to add a traffic light. It will go in at the intersection of Bishop Road and Memorial Drive. Danville's City Manager Ken Larking said a traffic study showed a traffic light...
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
wfxrtv.com
US 460 West in Botetourt County closed due to vehicle crash: CLEARED
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along US 460 in Botetourt County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash near Laymantown Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation, says all westbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
WDBJ7.com
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
WSLS
Crash on US-460 in Botetourt County causes lane closures, delays
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – All westbound lanes on US-460 in Botetourt County are closed due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Laymantown Road and Rt. 659N/S. As of 4:35 p.m., all west lanes were closed.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
cbs19news
VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported in Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Unattended smoking materials that were outside caught a house on fire in Lynchburg Wednesday. The Lynchburg Fire Department says the fire was is in the 4000 block of Fort Avenue. A fire department spokesman says no one was hurt. Damages total about $15,000.
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WSLS
Crews respond to brush fire in Bedford County
HUDDLESTON, Va. – Fire crews were responding to a “large brush fire” in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said the fire, on Old Firetrail Road, was estimated to be over 100 acres in size. Units from Huddleston, Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Altavista, along...
WSLS
No injuries reported in I-581S crash involving Patrick Henry High School bus
ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a crash on I-581S involving a Patrick Henry High School bus Thursday morning, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. Officials say bus 59 was rear-ended in a traffic incident at the on-ramp to I-581 southbound at Hershberger Road. We’re told two students were on board at the time of the crash.
WSLS
Bedford Co. brush fire sign of fire season start
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Forestry said a Bedford County brush fire is 80 percent contained, as of Thursday afternoon, and has impacted an estimated 120 acres. Fire crews said the weather has played a big role in containing this fire, wind, and dry conditions mean...
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties
Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
