Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State
As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
Concealed-Carry Reciprocity Bill Introduced by Senators John Cornyn, Bill Hagerty, John Kennedy
Senator John N. Kennedy (R-La.) today joined Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) in introducing the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill would allow individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home states to exercise those rights in any other state that allows concealed carry, so long as one exercises those rights within the limits of each respective state’s laws.
Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe
A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”. The move — while not final — drew...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
House passes GOP bill limiting Biden reserve sales and requiring oil leasing
House Republicans passed legislation Friday to limit President Joe Biden from selling oil from the emergency stockpile and tying sales to increased domestic fuel development, a rebuke of the administration's energy policies.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
US Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin introduces bill to stop ban on gas stoves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill on Thursday that would stop the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves. A press release from Sen. Manchin’s office says the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act would stop the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from banning gas […]
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Republicans worry Kari Lake and Blake Masters will lose Arizona Senate race again in 2024
Kari Lake and Blake Masters ran unsuccessful campaigns for state office in Arizona last year, aligning themselves closely to former President Trump.
