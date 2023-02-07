Read full article on original website
Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline’s operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million.
Texas man pleads guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges in 2019 shooting that killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas man pleads guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges in 2019 shooting that killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Person dies after tractor trailers collide in Wyoming County
WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — One person died after two tractor trailers collided in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on State Route 78 and Hermitage Road. Deputies say one tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver died at the scene.
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
California proposal would reinstate prisoners’ voting rights
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
WNY heroin overdoses increase: NYSP report 94 overdoses in 12 days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House in special elections, splitting power in an important swing state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House in special elections, splitting power in an important swing state. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Plan to host world’s largest snowball fight canceled
CHILI, N.Y. – The attempt at breaking a world record in the town of Chili has been canceled. Town leaders had organized the world’s largest snowball fight, but have now called it off due to mild weather and rain. The event was supposed to be held next Saturday....
AP Top Science News at 12:37 a.m. EST
California bill would protect native western Joshua tree. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
What’s with the generators and gas cans up on utility poles? Here’s the answer
CHILI, N.Y. – There are generators attached to utility poles with gas cans sticking out of them. When an alert viewer brought this to our attention, we knew we had to figure out what’s going on here. And guess what? It involves RG&E. It’s not entirely RG&E’s fault,...
