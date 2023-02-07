WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — One person died after two tractor trailers collided in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on State Route 78 and Hermitage Road. Deputies say one tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver died at the scene.

