Topeka, KS

Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
OLATHE, KS
Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline’s operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million.
KANSAS STATE
Person dies after tractor trailers collide in Wyoming County

WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — One person died after two tractor trailers collided in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on State Route 78 and Hermitage Road. Deputies say one tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver died at the scene.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
SPRINGWATER, NY
California proposal would reinstate prisoners’ voting rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNY heroin overdoses increase: NYSP report 94 overdoses in 12 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.
ROCHESTER, NY
Plan to host world’s largest snowball fight canceled

CHILI, N.Y. – The attempt at breaking a world record in the town of Chili has been canceled. Town leaders had organized the world’s largest snowball fight, but have now called it off due to mild weather and rain. The event was supposed to be held next Saturday....
CHILI, NY
AP Top Science News at 12:37 a.m. EST

California bill would protect native western Joshua tree.

