golfmagic.com
Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"
Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
Golf.com
2023 WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times
This week marks one of the most popular tournaments of the year, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced Thursday morning that the start of the first round at the WM Phoenix Open would be delayed one hour due to “lingering frost.” The round will now begin at 10:15 a.m. ET/8:15 a.m. MT.
Yardbarker
World No. 1 Lydia Ko switches caddies to open '23
World No. 1 Lydia Ko will have a new caddie in 2023 as she reunites with David Jones, her sister and manager confirmed to Golfweek. Ko, 25, will begin the season next week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with Jones, who caddied for her at the 2021 Lotte Championship. In that event, Ko posted a seven-stroke victory to halt a lengthy victory drought.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour season is officially heating up with a full-field event this week at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale will once again host this fantastic event, which will be packed with fans – particularly on the iconic 16th hole. Below, we...
Golf Channel
Despite stellar 2022, Lydia Ko will begin 2023 season with new caddie
Lydia Ko capped 2022 with a victory at the CME Group Tour Championship in a season that saw her reach world No. 1, claim the Rolex Player of the Year award and the Vare Trophy for low scoring average. It was undoubtedly a successful season, and yet Ko will have...
PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field
Site: Scottsdale, Arizona. Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler. FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.
CBS Sports
2023 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard, scores: Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Jon Rahm in the mix in windy Scottsdale
The first round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open will leak into Friday as play was delayed by more than an hour due to frost to start Thursday's first round and darkness causing play to be suspended to end the day. With the entire afternoon wave still needing to complete their first rounds after play was suspended, it is Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin swho finished the day at the top of the leaderboard at 5 under.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Forget 16. The 17th hole at the WM Phoenix Open is where the tournament is won and lost
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – In the final round of last year’s WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala arrived at the tee of the 332-yard par-4 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale with a share of the lead. Shadowed on both sides by the imposing hospitality structures – the Bay Club and...
Golf Digest
Dear Jay Monahan: Please save Monday qualifiers
We haven’t met, but I’m Monday Q Info. I write and tweet about Monday qualifiers. Last year, I walked by you on the range at Pebble Beach but was reluctant to say hello. I, of course, had been involved in spats with the PGA Tour, so I avoided eye contact and walked on by. Later that week, a couple of your henchmen stopped me from taking pictures on the range, but that is a topic for another day. I am sure you are extremely busy addressing the future of the PGA Tour, but I hope you can find the time to read this. It is an open secret that elevated events in 2024 will be limited-field tournaments without Monday qualifiers. Before you sign off on that, I have a favor to ask.
CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023
The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Rory on Netflix series | Scheffler planning Masters menu | Phoenix Open photos
Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as the always entertaining WM Phoenix Open gets underway!. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”When a reporter asked McIlroy on Wednesday whether he’s still the best player in the world, he didn’t hesitate in answering yes.”. “Because I do. I’m playing well,” McIlroy...
A pair of Canadians aim for history, Rory McIlroy's amazing fence shot, frost delay at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A pair of Canadians grabbed the early lead in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open on Thursday. When play was suspended at 6:07 p.m. local time due to darkness, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin were the clubhouse leaders with a pair of 5-under 66s. Since 1983, there has never been a Canadian player tied for the lead after any round of a stroke play event on the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy draws huge galleries at TPC Scottsdale for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For 18 holes Thursday afternoon, winding from the desert surroundings of the front nine to the trademark stadium set-ups on the back, there was one constant. When Rory McIlroy stood to address his ball, the iPhone cameras shot up, each claiming a few inches of hard-fought...
WM Phoenix Open makes congratulating PGA Tour winners part of its recipe of success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jordan Spieth asked for a donation to his personal foundation, which focuses on individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans, and pediatric cancer. Gary Woodland chose Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards college scholarships to the families of American military heroes. And...
