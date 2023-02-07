ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about rip currents

By George Waldenberger, Adam Poulisse
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC5Ez_0kfX4P8b00

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida is officially underway.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The week is observed each year by the National Weather Service and Florida Division of Emergency Management to increase awareness and preparedness for severe weather and related hazards.

READ: Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about lightning

Each day focuses on a different weather event Florida experiences. Tuesday is rip currents and other marine hazards.

Read 9 things to know below:

  • A rip current is a narrow current of water moving away from the coast toward the ocean, generally less than 25 meters wide.
  • Rip currents can move up to 8 feet per second, faster than an Olympic swimmer.
  • Rip currents may sweep you away from shore, but will not drag you under the water. If you’re caught in one, don’t panic. Tread water and swim parallel to the shore. You’ll eventually swim out of the current. After getting out of the rip current, you can then swim back to shore.

READ: Hurricane Safety: 10 tips to stay safe when returning home after a natural disaster

  • Rip currents are often incorrectly referred to as “riptides.” Riptides are completely different phenomena, a tidally driven movement of water through inlets and mouths of estuaries.
  • Responsible for an average of 100 U.S. deaths annually, rip currents are one of the deadliest weather-related phenomena.
  • Rip current activity can depend on many variables, including wave heights, period and direction; beach slope and material; tide cycle; wind and other factors.

READ: Hurricane safety: 15 tips that could save your life during a storm

  • Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves, including beaches on the Great Lakes.
  • The majority of the deaths related to rip currents occur when the rip currents pull people away from the shore and they’re unable to keep themselves afloat, likely because of fear, panic, exhaustion, or lack of swimming skills.
  • The following visuals may be clues that a rip current is present: A channel of churning, choppy water; a difference in water color; a line of foam, seaweed or debris moving seaward; a break in the incoming wave pattern.

Lightning in Central Florida: How to protect yourself

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Comments / 0

Related
wmfe.org

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: Hurricanes and Flooding

Thursday is the fourth day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Most Floridians are no...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida observes severe weather awareness week

This week, Feb. 6-10, is severe weather awareness week in Florida, and each day focuses on different weather hazards we experience across the state. Florida experiences multiple severe weather hazards. We can see severe weather year round, not just during hurricane season. Preparation is key to avoid becoming a victim...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Florida balloon is not the same as Chinese spy balloon, CEO says

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local aerospace company is having to answer some interesting questions related to this weekend’s Chinese spy balloon story. Skyborne Technology is building an airship almost identical to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. government shot down. As soon as the Chinese spy balloon story broke, Skyborne technology CEO Michael […]
FLORIDA STATE
bigfoot99.com

Florida man dies in snowmobile crash in Snowy Range

A Florida man died in a snowmobile crash died Saturday after crashing his snowmobile in the Snowy Range. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the victim, but said the crash occurred approximately six miles west of Centennial near “T” trail. According to...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy