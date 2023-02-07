ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Top Dentists of O.C. 2023

By Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 2 days ago

An extensive list of dental professionals chosen by their peers as some of the best in our area!

To help you find top dental professionals, Orange Coast used a professional marketing company, PRS, to identify the Top Dentists in Orange County. It surveyed practitioners in general and pediatric dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and endodontics, asking them to reveal the best professionals in this area. These Top Dentists have been scrutinized for the legitimacy of their licenses as well as their status with the Dental Board of California. The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services Company of Troy, Michigan.

The post Top Dentists of O.C. 2023 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
KABC

The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelweekly.com

Southwest is adding routes to Long Beach

Southwest Airlines will beef up its schedule in Long Beach, Calif., adding four routes at the capacity-constrained airport between March and September. The new services include two announced by the carrier Thursday as part of its schedule extension through Oct. 4. The newly announced routes are twice-daily Long Beach-Colorado Springs,...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California

The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
BREA, CA
dailytitan.com

The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping

The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
ANAHEIM, CA
WEHOville.com

Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai

Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily case numbers released by the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
240
Followers
205
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy