Effective: 2023-02-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 04:09:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Howard; Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River At Horatio affecting McCurtain, Howard, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Horatio. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, The boat ramp recreation area at Wilton, Arkansas downstream from Horatio is flooded and closed. Also the golf course west of Haratio, Arkansas suffers from overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Thursday was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 12.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.0 feet on 05/06/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

