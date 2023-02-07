Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 05:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: McCurtain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.1 feet on 11/08/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Franklin, Titus and Morris Counties. For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding with some secondary roadways inundated. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the creek should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 02/17/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nevada, Ouachita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Nevada; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Little Missouri River Near Boughton affecting Clark, Nevada and Ouachita Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Missouri River Near Boughton. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Pastures along the river begins to flood. Water backing up half moon slough and boggy creek in Southwest Clark county. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning tonight to a crest of 21.0 feet early Friday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Little Missouri Boughton 20.0 19.2 Thu 8 PM 20.1 15.2 11.5 21.0 12 PM 2/10
