San Marcos, CA

hotelnewsresource.com

La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale

CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
VISTA, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iecn.com

Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth

In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home

So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thebudgetsavvybride.com

Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego

Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A green February walk at Mission Trails.

Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
SAN DIEGO, CA

