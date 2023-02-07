Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Five Apartments in San Diego for Under $1000 MonthlyCalifornia GuideSan Diego, CA
Related
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale
CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
Past due on your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
iecn.com
Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth
In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
Another major retail store closing in Temecula
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more. Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.
sandiegomagazine.com
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home
So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Tenant Manages to Stay Almost Two Years in His Home After Eviction Order
For almost two years, Luis Castro fought not one, but five eviction notices. He now continues in his home of 14 years, an example of the importance of knowing your rights as a tenant. "These companies count on one's ignorance, one's shyness and meekness not to fight," Castro said. He...
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
Urbane Cafe Opening Oceanside Location
Fast-Casual Chain Working On Two New San Diego Cafes
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
YMCA locker room controversy continues in Santee
A large group of people showed up to the city council demanding the YMCA’s closure after a 17-year-old girl complained about seeing a transgender woman in the woman’s locker room.
thebudgetsavvybride.com
Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego
Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
Incurable citrus tree disease prompts plant quarantine
A potentially threatening citrus tree disease was detected in Rancho Bernardo this week, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s list of most unique pizzas nationwide
When you think of pizza, you might think of the traditional toppings: pepperoni, cheese or maybe margarita. But some restaurants take the classic pies to the next level, including one pizzeria right here in San Diego.
coolsandiegosights.com
A green February walk at Mission Trails.
Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
Opinion: San Diego’s Proposed Renter Protections Will Do More Harm Than Good
Despite the intention to protect renters and prevent homelessness, the San Diego City Council’s proposed “no fault” rent protections will do more harm than good. Landlords may be forced to sell their income properties due to punitive eviction mandates and further limit the supply of rentals in our region.
Comments / 0