Toledo, OH

Comments / 3

Guest
1d ago

OMG that is kinda hilarious. He made the correction officers look really stupid. it's not good to have a violent criminal on the streets but I'm not going to lie I get a little bit of joy out of people getting over in the system

Reply
2
 

WTOL 11

Ex-CEO of Waterville charity accused of violating parole for felony indictments

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The former CEO of Waterville-based charity Impact with Hope has been jailed on accusations of violating conditions of her parole. Linda Greene was indicted in February 2021 on five felony counts accusing her of a fraud scheme and stealing from the charity between January 2011 and November 2018. She was also ordered to not have any contact with Impact with Hope.
WATERVILLE, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week. The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township. LCSO says the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Family fights to get possessions after hit & run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a deadly hit-and-run in Toledo, the victim’s family continues to run into yet more difficult issues. The family is trying to memorialize 72-year-old John Gill. However, they can’t get to all of his belongings yet. While the plan is to have a memorial service for Gill Saturday, some things are missing.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office offers 911 video calls

ADRIAN, Mich. — It's now possible in Lenawee County to show first responders what you're seeing if you call 911 in an emergency because the sheriff's office is able to offer video calls as part of its dispatch service. "I think this technology, being able to videotape something and...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division investigating report of attempted rape

Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported incident of attempted rape that occurred Sunday evening. A woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male friend in her vehicle. She told police that she had been in communication with the man for several months but had never met him in person. The woman said she pulled over into the parking lot of an apartment complex when he asked her to do so.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Sheriff’s Office Launches Valentines Offer to Ex-Valentines with Warrants

OHIO – Lucas County sheriff’s office is offering a fun way to celebrate with your ex on Valentine’s day, and turn them in. “The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch our 2023 Valentine’s Day special! From today until February 14th! We will provide those “EX-Valentines” (with warrants) a free and all inclusive experience!”
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
