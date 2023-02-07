Read full article on original website
cre-sources.com
BREAKING: Lyle Stern And Partners Launch Vertical Real Estate With First Office In Miami Beach
Real estate veterans Lyle Stern, Michael Sullivan, and Noah Fox announced the launch of Vertical Real Estate, a full service commercial real estate firm, and the opening of its Miami Beach office located at 1665 Washington Avenue. Vertical Real Estate is a multi-faceted real estate firm built and run by market leaders specializing in retail brokerage services, development, and acquisition.
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Home prices in South Florida are skyrocketing and many families have had to postpone their plans to buy a home of their own. The average cost of a home in Miami-Dade is currently over $560,000, almost 20% more than last year.
cre-sources.com
South Florida Custom Truck Company Buys New 41,000 SF Manufacturing Facility
Avison Young Principal Tom Viscount represented Apocalypse Manufacturing and Soflo Customs in the $10.7 million acquisition of a new 41,520-square-foot state-of-the-art facility at 2151 Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach, developed in late 2022. As a result of the off-market transaction, the new warehouse property will be used by the buyer to build and fabricate every Soflo Custom and Apocalypse 6×6 truck which will be sold off-site.
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
Click10.com
South Florida company believes they have the transportation solution to traffic troubles
MIAMI – Miami is one of the top 10 North American cities with the highest traffic delay times, according to the latest inrix global traffic scorecard. As the city continues to increase in population, many are wondering if the problem will ever be alleviated. In Local 10 News’ latest...
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week. Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock, in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40-year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
travelmag.com
Where to Rent a Boat in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale is extremely well set up for yachting visitors, with those seeking a cheap boat rental having no shortage of options at their disposal. With its vast systems of canals, Fort Lauderdale is often referred to as the “Venice of America”. Yet unlike the narrow network of waterways in northern Italy, the city is also a boating mecca, attracting large numbers of yachting enthusiasts every year. The buzzing sights and sounds of South Beach are a day’s cruising away, and the natural beauty of the Florida Keys and Key West are just a little further afield. We’ve picked out three companies that we’d recommend for yacht rental deals in the region.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami rents increase 25% from 2021
More than half of all U.S. cities are seeing double-digit percentage increases in rent, and that includes Miami. Rents continue to be an attractive option for potential homebuyers holding off until mortgage rates fall and for those just not ready to make the jump into homeownership. But opting to rent comes with a price.
flkeysnews.com
Workforce housing coming to South Miami-Dade near Key Largo, part of $70M project
On the southern edge of Miami-Dade County, a $70 million apartment development was given the green light to bring some discounted housing options for nearby workers. A 342-apartment development called Card Sound Key Apartments is planned for a 13-acre site at 35800 S. Dixie Highway in Florida City, said developer Michael Wohl, principal of the Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development Group.
miamionthecheap.com
Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral
If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
dornob.com
Tropical Perfection: Miami Beach House Has Its Own Swimmable Lagoon
If you were making a checklist of all the things you’d have in your fantasy beach house, what would they be? A heated saltwater pool that could be used year-round? Check. Long stretches of sliding glass doors that erase the boundary between indoors and out? Check. How about a sunken conversation pit inside a breezeway that can comfortably seat 30 of your closest friends? Check. Idyllic views of a stunning Art Deco skyline and boats zipping by on the nearby waterways? Check. A 200-foot long elevated walkway that winds over your very own swimmable lagoon? Double check.
flkeysnews.com
This luxury waterfront hotel near Miami Beach was just named the best in the country
For the past few years, the glamorous Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach has been ranked as one of the best hotels in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Now, it’s ranked as the best — in not just one but two categories. In its 2023...
Miami New Times
Bar Meli to Close After a Decade of Wine and Hospitality
For a decade, Bar Meli 69 (affectionately known as Bar Meli) has been one of Miami's most enduring and beloved restaurants. The small wine bar on 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard (Bar Meli started its life on the 79th Street Causeway) is best known for its delicious Greek tapas, organic wine selection, and amazing hospitality.
WCJB
GNV aiport announces consistent daily flight between Gainesville and Miami
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Regular travelers from North Central Florida to South Florida and beyond will be able to rely on daily flights from the Gainesville Regional Airport to Miami International Airport. The new schedule returns a level of consistency to the route that was disrupted due to the pandemic.
floridainsider.com
A new trail in Florida will link two U.S. national parks
Only 20 miles of road separate the huge inland swamp of Everglades National Park from the coastal sanctuary of Biscayne National Park on Florida’s east coast, but up until now, traveling between nature reserves required a car or–for bicyclists and pedestrians–the guts to avoid oncoming traffic or cross the street.
