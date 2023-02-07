Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
crowdfundinsider.com
SyndicateRoom Reports Portfolio Company 10to8 Acquired
SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform, reports that portfolio company 10to8 has been acquired by Sign In Solutions. Deal terms were not revealed, but SyndicateRoom said that the exit was at a “positive multiple.”. 10to8 is a time management, communication and meeting platform that aims to eliminate missed appointments. Sign...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Provider Larky Announces Launch with Forward Bank
Larky, a Fintech provider helping financial institutions connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has introduced Larky’s nudge push notifications in order to provide its account holders with more personalized, timely communications. With...
Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Sign Share Exchange Agreement
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“ Ault Alliance ”) and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“ Ecoark ”) (NASDAQ: ZEST) announced today that they have entered into a share exchange agreement (the “ Agreement ”) whereby, upon closing, Ecoark will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Ault Alliance’s subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“ BitNile.com ”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005392/en/ Four views from a world everyone can visit at BITNILE.COM. The only limit to what you can see, visit and do at BITNILE.COM is your imagination. Register now, Get Rewarded! Launching March 1, 2023. #Egyptian_paradise #Pyramids #The_River_Nile #Exotic_vacations #Exotic_adventures (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
This trio of growth stocks still offers a lot of potential.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
This Exceptional Dividend Stock Showcases What Makes it a Great Buy
The company reached an aspirational goal last year by working tirelessly as a team.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
cryptopotato.com
Bear Market Provides Growth Opportunities: Deutsche Bank to Invest in 2 Crypto Companies
DWS Group wants to use the investment to restore investors’ confidence after probes by authorities over greenwashing allegations. Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm, DWS Group, is currently in talks with two German cryptocurrency firms over minority stake acquisitions. The investment is part of DWS’s efforts to revive...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
Motley Fool
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Got Rocked Today
The REIT, known to many for its high-yield dividend, reported results from its final quarter of 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
NASDAQ
Fmr Updates Holdings in Cannae Holdings (CNNE)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.74MM shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE). This represents 6.069% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.04MM shares and 5.66% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp - (CCAI)
Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp - Class A (CCAI). This represents 9.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 8.90% of the...
Zach Buchwald to lead Russell Investments as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Russell Investments announced today that Zach Buchwald has been selected to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as Chairman of the firm’s board of directors. Based in the firm’s global headquarters in Seattle, Buchwald will take the helm effective May 1 as Russell Investments’ eighth CEO in 87 years. He will succeed Michelle Seitz, who departed the firm late last year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005697/en/ Zach Buchwald selected as CEO for Russell Investments (Photo: Business Wire)
