Duxbury, MA

CBS Boston

Wendy's drive-thru shooter was upset by wrong drink size, friend says

LYNN - The Lynn community is on edge while police search for the person who opened fire at a Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night. A family friend of one of the teenage victims says the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink. One employee was shot, and another was grazed by a bullet at the Boston Street restaurant. "Luckily the outcome is the young men were injured and we're not burying somebody or doing another GoFundMe page for a family to bury their children," said Adriana Garcia, a neighbor of one of the victims. "We're grateful for that, but we shouldn't be sitting here saying how grateful we are that it's not that." The drive-thru window with a bullet hole through the glass was boarded up on Wednesday. 
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say

A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
BOSTON, MA

