nbcboston.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Boyfriend, Who Was Poisoned With Antifreeze
A Massachusetts woman pleaded not guilty Thursday after being charged with murdering her boyfriend, who was found to have died of antifreeze poisoning last year. Judy Church was ordered held without bail at a hearing in Essex County Superior Court, where she appeared via video from South Bay House of Correction in Boston.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
Paralyzed in suicide attempt, mom accused of killing 3 kids needs hospital, not prison: lawyer
At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury, Mass., mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, in a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask. Judge John Canavan of Plymouth District Court ordered Clancy,...
NECN
Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, following an apparent murder-suicide and case of domestic violence, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said that police had...
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Massachusetts home
Andover police are investigating after a father, mother, and 12-year-old boy were found dead in their home Thursday morning in an apparent case of murder-suicide.
What’s next for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 children
Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children to death last month, was arraigned in district court Tuesday, but lawyers prosecuting the case anticipate it will move to superior court with a new set of charges. Meanwhile, Clancy’s defense attorney argues that a settlement is the better...
Timeline of Duxbury killings: Prosecutor lays out case against Lindsay Clancy
On Tuesday, officials provided the most detailed timeline of events on the circumstances of Jan. 24, the night a Duxbury mother allegedly strangled her three children at their Summer Street home. At an arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, 32, at Plymouth District Court, a prosecutor alleged Clancy sent her husband on...
Randolph 4th grade teacher sent to hospital after unknown substance found in coffee
An elementary school teacher in Randolph was sent to the hospital out of an abundance of caution after the found an unknown substance in their coffee.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
Wendy’s worker shot through drive-through window
A customer at a Massachusetts Wendy’s decided to open fire on Tuesday night while at the drive-through window. The gunshot struck one of the employees, who is 16 years old, reports say.
Wendy's drive-thru shooter was upset by wrong drink size, friend says
LYNN - The Lynn community is on edge while police search for the person who opened fire at a Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night. A family friend of one of the teenage victims says the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink. One employee was shot, and another was grazed by a bullet at the Boston Street restaurant. "Luckily the outcome is the young men were injured and we're not burying somebody or doing another GoFundMe page for a family to bury their children," said Adriana Garcia, a neighbor of one of the victims. "We're grateful for that, but we shouldn't be sitting here saying how grateful we are that it's not that." The drive-thru window with a bullet hole through the glass was boarded up on Wednesday.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
nbcboston.com
After Students Found With Weapons, Renewed Calls to Address Safety at Boston Public Schools
Students at two Boston Public Schools brought weapons in on Thursday, school officials say, the latest in a series of incidents that have parents, school officials and city leaders looking at ways to improve safety in the district. Police were called to the James Condon School in South Boston after...
Man being held for 2nd degree murder in fatal Taunton crash indicted for drug trafficking, DA says
A 34-year-old man charged in a deadly Taunton crash that killed a Middleborough mother has also been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges after investigators searched a Norton home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.
nbcboston.com
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
