Milton, DE

Homestead Campground has safe wells

The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations

If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
LEWES, DE
Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely

Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance

Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked

Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
PENDING - Opportunity for Commercial (C-1) or Residential (AR-1) development on Long Neck Road

Being offered, a great opportunity for Commercial (C-1) or Residential (AR-1) development on Long Neck Road with sewer and water hook-up available. This property has over 350 foot of road frontage with almost 3 acres of property. The location is great for restaurants, stores, a medical facility, or doctors? offices. It may be possible to be developed as apartments or townhomes also with a special or conditional use approval. Call for more information today.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Conservation stewardship program signup due March 24

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Delaware is accepting applications for its conservation stewardship program. Financial and technical assistance is available to help producers and landowners take conservation efforts to the next level while strengthening their operations. While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts CSP applications...
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing

A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
SEAFORD, DE
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens

Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
MILTON, DE
Local senior ride service set to close

A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes

BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
BERLIN, MD
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton

An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
MILTON, DE
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community

MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
MILFORD, DE
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police

Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
BERLIN, MD
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware

- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover

DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown

Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
GEORGETOWN, DE

