DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim's head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor

DOVER, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO