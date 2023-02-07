Read full article on original website
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
Man Sentenced For Role in Flare Gun Shooting Spree
A weapons charge against a Dubuque man — connected to a shooting has been dismissed, although a 26-year prison sentence was imposed for violating his probation. 28 year old Royal Broman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. Broman had been given a 26-year suspended prison sentence in June after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one person.
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
One Person Found Dead in Fire in Dubuque
One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque. Dubuque police and fire departments responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A report says a 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage. The garage at the rear of a building was on fire and firefighters extracted one deceased person from the garage. The person’s name has not been released as all family members have not been contacted and due to the man’s injuries, officials want to make sure that they’re 100% definitive in identifying him. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire.
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
Anamosa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents. Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to...
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
The second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik, has been thrown out by the Iowa Court of Appeals. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the court ruled in favor of Church and his defense lawyers saying the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
Travel Not Recommended Right Now
Motorists throughout the area are being advised to avoid travel at this time as heavy snow falls in the area. Several cities are experiencing multiple road blockages while keeping up with the snowfall. The rain mix will change over to snow, falling heavily at times. Plus, it’s breezy, so expect limited visibility with some blowing snow. Some roads in Iowa County in Wisconsin became snow covered by 9am. Temps are mild, in the low to mid 30s, keeping it a heavy and wet consistency. A winter weather advisory continues until 6 pm.
Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high-quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership. Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”
