Raiders host Fighting Irish in search of bounce back win
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
Lady Chargers travel to 6th-ranked Mission Valley in search of upset win
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wabaunsee girl’s basketball team will return to the hardwood on Tuesday with a road trip to take on 6th-ranked Mission Valley. The Lady Chargers will come into this contest at 3-11 looking to snap a three-game skid while the Lady Vikings enter at 13-2 having split their last two games.
This unsung freshman has Jerome Tang excited about Kansas State basketball’s future
Jerome Tang is expecting very big things from Kansas State freshman Taj Manning after he completes a redshirt season with the Wildcats.
🏀 MBB: Complete team effort carries K-State past 19 TCU, 82-61
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as No. 12/11 Kansas State snapped a 2-game losing streak with a near wire-to-wire 82-61 victory over No. 19/17 TCU on Tuesday night before a crowd of 8,667 at Bramlage Coliseum.
🏀 Nowell, No. 12 Kansas State finish fast, top No. 17 TCU
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. “Coach got on our butts,” Nowell said about the sudden surge....
1350kman.com
Star quarterback recruit Avery Johnson welcomed to college life
The first weeks of being a college student can be intimidating. Learning how to navigate campus, where classes are and hustling around town to get in a comfortable seat before class starts and finding where the best places on campus is to get a bite to eat. All of this is true even for a top-200 national recruit at the most prized position in sports.
247Sports
KU football transfers receive individual grades from 247Sports
The Kansas football program continues to recruit the transfer portal well under Lance Leipold. For the third-consecutive offseason KU has added double-digit transfers. Just like last year, KU used the mid-year transfer market to add players who will be on campus for spring practice, which is set to begin on February 28. KU added 10 mid-year transfers who will arrive on scholarship and all of them are on campus and in classes, including six players on defense, three players on offense and one specialist.
throughthephog.com
Kansas Jayhawks football schedule in the new-look Big 12 is released
Since the 2011 season, the Big 12 has operated with just 10 teams. There were 9 conference games and every single team played each other once. What used to be a simple concept has now become more complex. Now that the conference has expanded to 14 schools, KU’s football schedule has become something to monitor.
Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge returns to Manhattan
MANHATTAN - Special Olympics Kansas returns to the Tuttle Creek State Park for the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser event. On Sunday, February 12th, registration begins at 10:30 am, with the costume contest at 11:45 am. Polar Plunge participants will start their plunge into the the River Pond at 12:00 pm.
WIBW
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
KVOE
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
KVOE
Crash with reported injuries outside Olpe
Emergency crews have responded to a reported injury crash in far south Lyon County. Initially, the crash was reported on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 110 around 7:45 am. The address was corrected to the 100 block of the highway shortly before 8 am, putting the crash about six miles south of Olpe.
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
KVOE
Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
NWS Topeka announces 2023 Storm Spotter Classes
TOPEKA - The National Weather Service has announced both in person and virtual Storm Spotter classes for 2023. County Emergency Managers work together with the National Weather Service to offer storm spotter classes in preparation for severe weather season. During severe weather events, storm spotters provide important information that assists...
WIBW
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
Little Apple Post
