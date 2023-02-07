Popular New Jersey-Based Deli to Open Latest Location in Newtown

The new eatery will bring New York-style deli food to a popular local town. Photo by The Borscht Belt

A well-known delicatessen from New Jersey will be opening their latest location in one of Bucks County’s most popular towns. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.

The Borscht Belt , with its main location at 19 Bridge Street in Stockton, NJ, will be opening their first Bucks County location in The Village at Newtown South in the near future. Offering New York-style Jewish deli dishes, the eatery will be the latest addition to the town’s wide array of restaurants and dining establishments.

“To celebrate our success and to show our gratitude for our beloved community in Stockton, we’re hosting a month of festivities starting this weekend,” the deli said on social media. “Join us for specials, giveaways, entertainment, comedy, 20 percent off merchandise, tastings of new menu items, weekly discounts, and more!”

Co-owned by Mike Dalewitz and celebrity Chef Nick Liberato, the deli is a popular spot in New Jersey .

“Don’t miss your chance to say goodbye to Stockton and hello to Newtown with us. See you soon!”