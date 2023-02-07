Read full article on original website
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
The Diplomat
What the China Spy Balloon Saga Means for India
The adventure of a Chinese balloon has recently caught headlines across the world. What looked like the moon during daylight turned out to be a massive white balloon flying over U.S. territory, allegedly carrying surveillance equipment. The Chinese government has confirmed the balloon came from China, but denied it was used for surveillance. The balloon was first spotted crossing over the U.S. state of Alaska on January 28; the U.S. Air Force shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
The Diplomat
Japan Has More to Do to Bolster Its Defense
In the closing weeks of last year, the Japanese cabinet adopted the “National Security Strategy” (new NSS), its basic policy on national security. Following the previous NSS in 2013, this new NSS established the goal for Japan of strengthening its defense capabilities and maintaining international order in light of the deteriorating regional security environment, and while making a connection between these two goals, the new NSS attempted to “dramatically transform Japan’s national security policy after the end of WWII from the aspect of its execution” (new NSS, p. 3).
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
The Diplomat
The Next Cyber Phase of the Russia-Ukraine War Will Echo in Asia
In January 2022, alleged Russian-linked hackers conducted a major cyberattack on the websites of the Ukraine government. They posted an ominous message, which read, “Ukrainians! … All information about you has become public. Be afraid and expect worse. It’s your past, present and future.” Amid this incident, NATO and Ukraine signed an agreement to deepen practical cybersecurity cooperation.
The Diplomat
Recent Arrest Puts Jemaah Islamiyah Back in the Spotlight
The announcement by the Indonesian authorities that Askary Sibghotul Haq, the son of former Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) leader Para Wijayanto, has been in their custody since April 2022 has put the notorious militant group back into the spotlight. Askary’s arrest in Bandung came at a time when the Indonesian security apparatus was conducting a broad clampdown on JI, during which it conducted raids on JI cells and arrested scores of its members. If convicted under Indonesia’s anti-terrorism laws, Askary faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
