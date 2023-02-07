Read full article on original website
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Fire crews investigate North Fort Myers truck fire
Firefighters were called out to a truck fire on Marx Drive in North Fort Myers on Thursday morning.
Fire tears through pickup truck in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A pickup truck burst into flames early Thursday morning on Marx Drive in North Fort Myers. Additionally, two mobile homes suffered heat burns, according to the North Fort Myers Fire Department. Firefighters said no injuries were reported in the blaze. The fire is under...
Brush fire alert for Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff fire crews are battling a brush fire in the area of Collier Boulevard south of Immokalee Road.
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire breaks out at A&D Scrap Material in Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:bb714fe66d2a86f84bea7d3b Player Element ID: 6319942660112. The Fort Myers Fire Department and Lee County EMS responded to a fire at the A&D Scrap Material lot in Fort Myers on Tuesday.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A terrifying crash overnight sent a motorcyclist to the hospital after he flew from his bike in Bonita Springs. Witnesses told NBC2 that the motorcyclist was speeding and wearing no helmet. The crash happened on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), just south of Bonita Beach Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Bimini Bait Shack reopens after Hurricane Ian
Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated at the foot of the Sanibel Causeway, reopened four months after Hurricane Ian. The restaurant endured an estimated 9 to 10 feet of storm surge and 140 mph winds, with minimal water entry but major damage to its roof.
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
‘FEMA City’ moves to Cape Coral, more than 100 trailers set up after Ian’s destruction
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than 100 temporary housing trailers are being set up in Cape Coral to house victims that lost their homes or aren’t able to live in them due to Hurricane Ian. The temporary housing site, commonly known as a ‘FEMA City’ is moving into...
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. Our crew on scene saw Fort Myers police talking to witnesses to find...
Can Lee County afford a $200 million Cape Coral Bridge Revamp Project?
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County may currently have $75 million of outstanding debt for three bridges, but officials are still planning to reconstruct the 60-year-old Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said, “You only have to drive over the bridge once between the hours of 7...
Eastbound lanes on Bonita Beach Road are currently closed due to vehicle crash
Eastbound lanes on Bonita Beach Road are currently shut down at Industrial Street due to vehicle crash
NBC 2
Residents fear potential Buckingham development will hurt rural living￼
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Lee County commissioners are making a decision on the future of a big plot of land in Buckingham. Originally, developers wanted to create around 160 homes. Now they are hoping to add nearly 100 more. “We are just going to go and convince them that this...
Horse stolen from Southwest Horse Rescue property
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A horse named Whiskey was stolen from Southwest Horse Rescue in Charlotte County Tuesday night. The facility is asking for help locating the horse. At first, co-founder Matt Venaleck thought Whiskey may have been wandering the grounds. Then they found a lot of things out...
fox35orlando.com
Where is Harriet? Beloved eagle from South Florida still missing
The search continues for Harriet the Eagle who left her mate and babies last week in North Fort Myers. She had just finished defending her nest from an intruder.
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
NBC2 rides along with Cape Coral police for crackdown on aggressive driving
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is using grant money to crack down on dangerous driving in the city. The funds, which are available through the Florida Department of Transportation, are distributed to departments based on certain information, like crash statistics. “We’d much rather...
Man slams car into condo building in Lee County, turns himself in for leaving scene of crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man turned himself in after slamming his car into a condo building Monday morning in Lee County. 26-year-old Alexander Bryan James of Fort Myers turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday at 4:00 p.m. James was placed under arrest for leaving...
