Read full article on original website
Related
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
France 24
Hope, resources in short supply as Syria rescue efforts press on
It has been hours since the last rescue, when two people were pulled from the rubble by rescuers with only the most basic equipment. "There is no hope" for survivors, said Alaa Moubarak, the head of Jableh's civil defence. "Even so, with every step, we stop and scream: is anyone...
France 24
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. FRANCE 24's correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya in Southern Turkey tells us more about the situation.
France 24
'It is my duty to give back,' says foreign student helping quake survivors in Turkey
Nearly a week after the deadly earthquake in southern Turkey, foreign students Abdelaziz, Ahmed Ali, Yassir and Mustafa are helping survivors of the quake in the city of Gaziantep. They say they are happy to give back to the country that has given them so much, and that they have fallen in love with.
France 24
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
UN agencies said the response to Monday's quake, which has killed at least 22,000 people in Turkey and Syria, would last far beyond the immediate life-saving search-and-rescue stage. The Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey is currently the only way UN assistance can reach civilians in war-torn Syria without going through...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
France 24
‘We will be in danger if Russia wins’: Security concerns drive Poland’s support for Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has conferred a new importance to the Baltic States and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe geographically closest to Russia – particularly Poland. Warsaw is determined to learn from Poland's own history and help Ukraine win the war. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February...
France 24
Survivors still being rescued five days after Turkey-Syria quake as toll tops 28,000
Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 28,000. Rescuers also pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
France 24
Nicaragua frees political prisoners: 222 dissidents released and expelled to the US
Nicaragua has released more than 200 political prisoners. The former inmates have since travelled to the US where they are being allowed to stay for two years to receive medical and legal support. The move has openned up a dialogue between the West and the government of President Daniel Ortega. FRANCE 24's Olivia Bizot and Ethan Hajji have the story.
France 24
Did Volodymyr Zelensky call for ‘preventive nuclear strikes’ against Russia? Not exactly
Social media users have been circulating a video of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that the footage shows him calling on NATO to launch preventive nuclear strikes against Russia. It turns out, however, that this footage isn’t new – Zelensky made these statements back in October 2022. Moreover, the translation of his statement, originally in Ukrainian, leaves out some nuance.
France 24
US military shoots down fourth flying object after Great Lakes airspace closure
A US fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over US airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
France 24
Cyprus ex-foreign minister Christodoulides elected youngest president
Cyprus voters on Sunday elected the former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides as the next president of the small EU member state, with his rival conceding defeat and congratulating him. Christodoulides, 49, won 51.92 percent to defeat fellow diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, who took 48.08 percent, the government election service in...
Comments / 0