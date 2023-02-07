Want to bet on pro football's championship game of Kansas City vs. Philadelphia? Look no further than Caesars Sportsbook to bet on pro football. Sunday's game is one that fans from coast to coast are going to wager on, and you can too when you use the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook bonus offer and Caesars Sportsbook promo code. With so much going on, the Caesars Sportsbook deposit code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code are your keys to playing along. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a single bet credit. With so many perks in one introductory deal, you can't go wrong when you use the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO