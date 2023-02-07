Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle makes strong statement that every single Tennessee player needs to hear
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion to offensive coordinator. Halzle’s media session (defensive coordinator Tim Banks and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln also spoke to reporters) felt like the unofficial start of Tennessee’s 2023 season.
247Sports
Vanderbilt hits game-winning three to upset No. 6 Vols
NASHVILLE, TENN — Vanderbilt junior guard Tyrin Lawrence hit a wide open corner three as time expired to upset No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 on Wednesday night inside of Memorial Gymnasium. Olivier Nkamhoua hit a mid-range jumper with 50 seconds remaining to give the Vols a 65-63 lead, but after...
atozsports.com
National media outlet predicts how many games the Tennessee Vols will win in 2023
247Sports recently predicted how many games each SEC team will win in 2023 and they think the Tennessee Vols will take a step back in Josh Heupel’s third season leading the program. The national sports media outlet predicted that Tennessee will win nine games in 2023. From 247Sports:. Tennessee...
247Sports
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
247Sports
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Tyler Summitt welcomes first daughter, named after mother and Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt
There's a new member of the Summitt family as of Tuesday. Tyler Summitt, son of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, welcomed a daughter to their now family of five Tuesday. He named her after his mother, whose full given name was Patricia, giving her the name Patricia Lakelyn Summitt. Tyler and his...
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
How to watch: No. 6 Tennessee basketball at Vanderbilt
No. 6 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) hits the road on Wednesday night to face Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) in the second matchup of the season between the two programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) will have the call on the SEC...
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
247Sports
Mike Locksley gives Nick Saban grief for steering Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma over Maryland: 'It pissed me off'
Just how close did Maryland head coach Mike Locksley come to beating out Oklahoma in the Jalen Hurts transfer sweepstakes back in 2019? Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently revealed that Hurts, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, preferred a transfer to Maryland or Miami upon deciding to leave the Crimson Tide before he ultimately advised Hurts to play for the Sooners. Oklahoma was then under Lincoln Riley.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
247Sports
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
247Sports
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
247Sports
CU linebacker transfer addition Demouy Kennedy adds four-star transfer rating
A four-star prospect coming out of Theodore (Ala.) High in 2020, Demouy Kennedy has maintained blue-chip status as a Colorado transfer commit, after three years in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy was given a .90, four-star transfer rating on 247Sports. Kennedy saw action in a total of 24 games at Alabama, primarily as...
SEC Basketball Legends presented by Allstate® Announced
The Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends will be honored at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
247Sports
Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance
Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
